28.11.2022 01:01:00

ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY $460 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

  • New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying $460 more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance
  • Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst travelling 

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows that disabled tourists are paying $460 more than non-disabled customers for travel insurance cover to go on holiday, a significant premium compared to those without disabilities or medical conditions.

United States Key Findings 2022

The research also looked at the other barriers disabled tourists face whilst travelling, including time inequity, digital accessibility, a lack of disabled representation, lack of inclusive design, and lack of knowledge of disability and how to meet the needs of customers with disabilities. 

Two in three disabled people face stressful and unsafe situations when travelling due to a lack of accessibility. One-fifth of disabled people reported feeling unsafe and scared when travelling and one in ten were not able to access a toilet. 

As a consequence of this, feelings of embarrassment, isolation and being disregarded were also felt by a quarter of the respondents, and nearly a quarter (21%) felt ignored.

The Valuable 500 is the largest global collective of CEOs committed to disability inclusion. High profile members include Expedia, Airbnb, and British Airways. 

The business collective has released a 7-point manifesto that each travel industry provider should abide by to ensure best practice. To be part of this, please register interest: travelmanifesto@thevaluable500.com 

The full report is here.

Caroline Casey, Founder, Valuable 500 commented: This research adds to a burgeoning list of discrimination that people with disabilities face daily. When a hotel, restaurant or transport provider is inaccessible you're leaving a proportion of business on the table.  

The global spending power of people with disabilities is estimated to be $13 trillion annually, so the business case for the travel industry to put accessibility first, and not as an afterthought is absolutely imperative. This can be rectified by putting disabled staff and consumers at the heart of the travel business. If you put inclusive and accessible design at the heart of the business, it not only gives access to the disability market but it's better for everyone.  

Kathy Martinez, VP for Global Disability Inclusion at Expedia:

"Travel strengthens connections and broadens horizons, yet historic, physical and societal barriers often limit equitable access to travel. Disability is a natural part of the human condition. Everyone should have the right to travel, no matter their ability. Expedia Group is committed to creating a more open world and lessening equity gaps. By collaborating with our vast network of partners on resources like our Lodging Accessibility Guide, we are able to share best practices and work together towards a collective goal to ensure travellers with disabilities are valued and included." 

Notes to Editors

Research based sample of 1000 US based disabled travellers conducted via Opinium, from 29th August - 10th September 2022. 

Find out more about the Valuable 500 here

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/according-to-opinium-insurers-inflate-travel-cover-costs-by-460-for-disabled-people-301687262.html

SOURCE Valuable 500

