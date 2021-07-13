|
13.07.2021 03:14:00
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) updated its economic growth projections for 2021.
Forecasts for Central America highlight that Honduras and El Salvador will be the countries in the region that will grow the most in 2021.
According to CEPAL statistics, this year Honduras is expected to achieve 5% growth, surpassing the 9% drop in 2020.
For next year, according to ECLAC projections, Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 2.9% on average, which implies a slowdown compared to the 2021 rebound. However, Honduras will grow above the expected average and appears with an increase economic of 3.6%.
President Juan Orlando Hernández, upon learning of the figures projected by CEPAL, stated, "We have come a long way hand in hand with the private sector. The foundations are in place and although the challenges of this COVID-19 pandemic are gigantic and to add to that the ravages left by the passage of tropical storms Eta and Iota at the end of last year, I am sure that our determination to come out strengthened from this ordeal."
The Government of Honduras has been creative and visionary in structuring a public policy to promote job creation as the main mechanism for the country's economic reactivation.
This policy ranges from the creation of service centers for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which generate around 70% of employment in the country, to the creation of laws to promote tourism.
In addition, the government promotes a variety of housing construction and financing programs in different regions of the country.
Source:https://twitter.com/cepal_onu/status/1414253192477659138?s=20
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/according-to-cepal-honduras-is-among-the-two-countries-in-the-region-with-the-best-expectations-for-economic-growth-301332027.html
SOURCE Government of Honduras
UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|09.07.21
|Schroders: Müssen sich Anleger in Schwellenländern Sorgen machen?
|07.07.21
|Schroders: Eine bessere Zukunft Realität werden lassen
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt etwas fester. Der DAX notierte schlussendlich in Grün. Die US-Börsen tendierten leicht im Plus. An Asiens Börsen waren zum Start in die neue Woche klare Gewinne zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}