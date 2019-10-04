Accomodation.co.uk Partners With InventoryBase Workstreams to Access Nationwide Inventory Providers

Today InventoryBase announced a partnership between Accomodation.co.uk and newly launched InventoryBase Workstreams, providing nationwide access to professional vetted inventory suppliers

PORTSMOUTH, England, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventoryBase , providers of market-leading property inspection software, have today announced a new working relationship with next generation letting agent, Accommodation.co.uk .

The new partnership will increase the service delivery potential for both property management providers, and also offer further opportunity for inventory clerks currently using the InventoryBase platform.

Accommodation.co.uk was founded by three renters who felt their needs and those of millions of other renters were not being met. The next generation lettings agency streamlines the rental process by automating the majority of property letting and management tasks, bringing together lettings, property maintenance, communication and compliance. Its UK-wide network of Local Lettings Consultants and a central property management team support landlords and tenants to provide a high level of service and improve renting for all parties.

InventoryBase Workstreams is a new module provided within the InventoryBase property inspection platform, that enables anyone to outsource property visits like inventory and check out reports, to local and experienced suppliers around the country who have been vetted and approved by InventoryBase Academy.

With both companies heavily focusing on providing streamlined property services through technology, the partnership will enhance the services Accommodation.co.uk and InventoryBase Workstreams can offer their customers throughout the country.

Steve Rad, Managing Director of InventoryBase, said:

"It's great to have Accommodation.co.uk on board with InventoryBase Workstreams. By supplying inventory reporting services to such a large segment of the market, we're now able to utilise this network with Workstreams and provide local and national letting agents with approved inventory clerks and property inspectors with ease."

Aaron Short, Co-Founder of Accommodation.co.uk , agreed:

"This is a great tool for customer centric letting agencies like ourselves who are using automation in an exciting way to revolutionise renting. At a click of a button, our agents are able to instruct a local inventory clerk to carry out check ins and inspections with ease, enabling them to focus on doing the things they're best at - and love."

To find out more about InventoryBase Workstreams and request an information pack, visit the website: https://inventorybase.co.uk/workstreams.

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

InventoryBase includes workflows, audits, assisted scheduling, end-to-end report functions and payments. The software provides the complete package for any Property Manager, including the ability to outsource and provide external reporting services for the whole of the industry.

