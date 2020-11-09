Acclime strengthens its presence and service offering in Malaysia with the acquisition of Hazeldex

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Hazeldex in Malaysia. This is the second acquisition in the country, which further strengthens the firm's presence and capabilities to over 40 professional staff.

Established in 2018, Hazeldex specialises in providing accounting, payroll and business advisory services to SMEs and start-ups in Malaysia. Hazeldex will be rebranded and operate as Acclime Malaysia. The firm's owner and director, Alicia Tiong, along with her team of 10, will join the Acclime family and move into the new Acclime Malaysia office in KL Eco City later this month.

"This is a new chapter for our team, and we are excited to join a reputable organisation that operates throughout the region," Alicia Tiong, owner of Hazeldex commented. "We can now offer our clients a wider range of corporate services while providing access and solutions into other emerging Asian markets."

"With our on-going expansion plan in the ASEAN region, having a strong footprint in Malaysia is of strategic importance," Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime commented. "The capabilities the Hazeldex team bring to Acclime Malaysia will enhance and complement our overall service offering. It is a great fit."

"This acquisition strengthens our market presence and diversifies our client base," Henry Ng, Managing Director of Acclime Malaysia remarked. "We look forward to welcoming the newest Acclime members and continuing to grow in the Malaysia market."

Please visit www.malaysia.acclime.com for further information.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit www.acclime.com.

