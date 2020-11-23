SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
23.11.2020 03:00:00

Acclime solidifies its presence in Vietnam with the rebranding of Domicile Corporate Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, announces today that Domicile Corporate Services in Vietnam is rebranded to Acclime Vietnam. After partnering with Acclime for more than a year, Domicile Corporate Services is now fully integrating into Acclime. Acclime now has a presence across nine jurisdictions in Asia, including Cambodia, MainlandChina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, with more than 350 professional staff.

Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)

Domicile Corporate Services is a licensed provider of corporate compliance and outsourcing services in Vietnam. The range of corporate services provided by the firm includes accounting, taxation, payroll, company establishment, reporting and compliance. The firm has built a reputation for its focus on delivering quality outsourcing and consulting services to clients and assisting foreign-invested and locally owned companies in maintaining the highest level of professional standards in Vietnam through proactive compliance, reporting assistance and advice.

Matthew Lourey, Managing Partner of Domicile Corporate Services, and a team of close to 70 will join the Acclime family. Matthew will continue to lead the team and assume the role as country head of Vietnam.

"We are extremely excited to be rebranded and integrated to Acclime. We aim to continue to grow the Acclime brand name in Vietnam and the region," Matthew Lourey, Managing Director of Acclime Vietnam, commented. "We strive to improve our services to our clients from the standpoint of geographical coverage, technical knowledge and service contribution."

"This rebrand solidifies our market presence in Vietnam," Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime, remarked. "Despite the challenges and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietnam weathered the economic storm well and maintained its attraction as a bright spot for FDI. The country's economy is one of only a few that has grown during the past year, and the growth is projected to continue on the back of interest by the international business community. The rebranding of Domicile to Acclime is an important step in offering our clients seamless service delivery in whichever market they work with us. This can be for foreign clients entering Vietnam or to support our Vietnamese clients who wish to expand regionally."

Please visit www.vietnam.acclime.com for further information.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit www.acclime.com.

SOURCE Acclime

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Roche: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Partner Regeneron
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
Bill Ackman rechnet trotz Impfstoffhoffnung mit Marktabschwung
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Milliardendeal voraus: Zurich bestätigt Gespräche zur Übernahme von MetLife-Sparte P&C
Amazon-Aktie zu teuer? Einige US-Titel könnten sich für Anleger als Alternative erweisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit