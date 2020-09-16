Acclaimed Fast-Casual Taïm Opens their 2nd location in Dupont Circle, DC, and Launches a "Bowl" New Menu Choice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Einat Admony, deemed "the queen of falafel" by The New York Times, is now serving more of D.C. Check out the delicious menu. www.taimfalafel.com/food/#menu

Taïm's second D.C. location just opened September 10th in Dupont Circle (1514 Connecticut Avenue, NW). "We love DC's diverse food scene and can't wait to serve Dupont Circle," says Admony. The Dupont Circle location had a pre-opening celebration with all donations going to FRESHFARM.

Taïm also launched new bowl entrees, sure to bring you bliss in every bite.

These dishes feature their already popular entrees, now crafted around bowls of either their new warm toasted cumin rice or creamy hummus (described as the most impossibly creamiest on the planet). Chef Admony, who has judged cooking shows such as Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped (she's a two-time winner!), deems these bowls one of her best creations and says customers will experience Taïm in a "bowl" new way!

Meaning "tasty" in Hebrew, Chef Einat Admony opened Taïm in 2005 in the West Village to serve inspired Eastern Mediterranean street food made from scratch using the finest quality ingredients. Chef Admony crafts falafel that is impossibly crisp-on-the-outside, luscious-on-the-inside. Taïm is also known for mouth watering Impossible Kebabs, savory Cauliflower Shawarma, bright mezze, made to order smoothies, famous fries & more. Taïm now has multiple locations in NYC and D.C.

"Our customers have long asked for bowls. We wanted to create delicious bowls in the Taïm way," says Bethany Strong, COO. "Our rice with toasted cumin seeds brings out amazing flavors of our entrees in an incredibly delicious way."

The rice bowls & hummus bowls come in six variations:

Falafel (Traditional Green or Harissa)

Cauliflower Shawarma

Impossible Kebabs

Eggplant Sabich

Beets & Carrots

A Long Island City, NYC location opens October.

Taïm locations:

1514 Connecticut Avenue, DC 20036

1065 Wisconsin Avenue, DC 20007

64 West 22nd Street, NYC (Flatiron)

75 Maiden Lane, NYC (Financial)

45 Spring St. NYC (Nolita)

222 Waverly Place, NYC (WV)

Long Island City, NYC - Oct 2020

Taïm locations have contactless delivery, pickup (including curbside) and outdoor seating (DC locations also have dine-in). Taïm is following all CDC guidelines and enforced stricter standards, including daily team wellness and temperature checks upon arrival, mandatory facemasks, and frequent handwashing. Order at taimfalafel.com

