SMI 10'775 -0.7%  SPI 13'775 -0.6%  Dow 33'027 -1.1%  DAX 13'914 -1.3%  Euro 0.9867 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'823 -1.3%  Gold 1'792 -1.2%  Bitcoin 15'640 0.4%  Dollar 0.9309 0.5%  Öl 81.7 -0.7% 
Buffetts Trennung von BYD-Anteilen: Hinweis auf Probleme auf Chinas E-Automarkt?
S&P 500-ETF: Die besten ETFs auf den S&P 500-Index und wie Sie in den US-Markt investieren!
Ausblick auf Silber, Öl, Gold & Co. in 2023: Hält der Druck auf die Rohstoffpreise an?
Mercedes-Benz schaut bei Tesla ab - und bietet künftig per kostenpflichtigem Software-Update mehr Leistung
Krypto-Kritikerin Molly White: FTX-Pleite keine Ausnahme, sondern "illustrativ" für den Krypto-Sektor
23.12.2022 01:22:00

Acclaimed Artist And CEO of SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones Releases 3 New Songs To Boost The Holiday Spirit

Kwanza Jones releases 3 new Holiday singles titled "Here for the Season," "This Christmas" and "Raise Our Voice."

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist and billionaire CEO, Kwanza Jones, releases 3 new Holiday singles. The songs titled, "Here for the Season," "This Christmas," and "Raise Our Voice," were created to spread and promote love in the Holiday season.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Here for the Season” “This Christmas” and “Raise Our Voice”

SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering, to boost humans to be better 

These singles are released through her company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones to help individuals and organizations continuously improve.

Each song was crafted as a mash up between holiday fun, tradition, and the empowering tone of what SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones stands for.

Listen to "Here for the Season" || "This Christmas" || "Raise Our Voice"

SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones is a media and personal development brand that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community. They create songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together. This is in line with Jones' goal to boost a billion lives.

"I'm here to boost humans and humanity through culture, community and capital," said Jones. The company's foundation is built on the fact that no one succeeds alone – sometimes you need a boost.

Jones prides herself in using her talents to improve the world around her. Whether speaking to an audience of thousands or raising over $100 million for empowerment organizations and institutions – Jones works hard to shine a light on those who are often underrepresented.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-artist-and-ceo-of-supercharged-by-kwanza-jones-releases-3-new-songs-to-boost-the-holiday-spirit-301709435.html

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'219.57 18.41 JUSSMU
Short 11'402.79 13.99 USSMNU
Short 11'826.82 8.97 DZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'774.64 22.12.2022 17:31:06
Long 10'322.88 19.23 5SSMWU
Long 10'090.90 13.63 APSSMU
Long 9'662.14 8.90 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

