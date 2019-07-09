09.07.2019 19:17:00

Accessible Systems Welcomes Dallas Based Rehab Outfitters

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Systems of Dallas has announced that they have merged with Rehab Outfitters. This new partnership allows Accessible Systems to expand its service offerings throughout Texas to stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, wheelchair ramps, overhead ceiling lifts and lift and transfer systems. These systems help a homeowner move throughout the bathroom and bedroom and stay in their home despite disability or mobility issues.

Erik Strader, President of Rehab Outfitters, will be the General Manager and leader of this location. Erik Strader is a 20 year veteran of the home accessibility industry and a dedicated expert in the Texas market. Accessible Systems is also excited to welcome the Rehab Outfitters' team which includes caring professionals with years of experience.

"I am very excited to expand our offerings in accessible technology for home access by joining forces with Accessible Systems. Now we can truly offer a one-stop solution for getting around your home in a safe and reliable manner. As always, our dedication is to the customer and now we have more depth in our team to address the customer's needs," said Erik Strader.

The accessibility industry is growing rapidly and Accessible Systems offers experience and expertise across all accessibility products.

"We are proud to have Erik Strader and the Rehab Outfitter team joining Accessible Systems. They have built a well-deserved reputation for customer service and expertise in the state of Texas. We expect rapid growth as we combine the Rehab Outfitters expertise and our proven platform to reach and help homeowners as they strive to stay in their home and add independence despite mobility challenges. Making your home accessible saves thousands of dollars vs nursing homes or moving out of your home."

Accessible Systems is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and serves the states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Western Kansas, and now Texas. Accessible Systems is a family owned business with more than 18 years of industry experience. The Accessible Systems Family is excited about expanding the services offered in Dallas-Fort Worth and the entire North Texas area.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accessible-systems-welcomes-dallas-based-rehab-outfitters-300881842.html

SOURCE Accessible Systems

