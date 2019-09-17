Access Healthcare Appoints Jessica Cooley as Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Healthcare, one of the largest providers of healthcare revenue cycle management and IT services, today announced that Jessica Cooley has been appointed to the company's executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Cooley will spearhead the company's global branding and marketing initiatives enabling the customer-facing sales efforts and building the teams towards executing the company's strategic vision.

Cooley brings more than 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has a track record of generating significant profit, enhancing corporate credibility, and increasing market penetration. Prior to Access Healthcare, she was the Vice President of Strategic Accounts & Implementation for Provista, a Vizient subsidiary. While at Provista, she created and led the organization's Strategic Accounts business unit, which now operates over $91 million in revenue responsibility. Cooley was instrumental in the ambulatory strategy development and execution as part of Provista's long term growth plan. Cooley has earned several honors including President's Circle 2016, Sales Excellence 2010, and Exceeding Excellence for 2003 and 2008.

"We are happy to welcome Jessica to our executive leadership team. Over the last few months, we've been focusing on building a strategy for how sales and marketing functions to enable the next phase of company's growth," says David Tassoni, President of US Operations of Access Healthcare. "We have been growing exponentially and Jessica's deep marketing experience and strong business insights will bring significant opportunities for Access Healthcare and our business teams as we continue to move forward."

"Access Healthcare is one of those brands that is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, and I'm truly excited to be part of this growing company," says Cooley. "The critical part of my responsibility is to identify the untapped potential to narrate our success story and demonstrate what truly differentiates Access Healthcare to our providers and RCM companies in the marketplace."

Cooley holds a B.S. in Human Development from Texas Tech University and is an active member of organizations such as the Young Men's Service League, Professional Women in Healthcare, and the National Charity League.

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 delivery centers in the US, India and the Philippines, and its 12,000+ staff is committed to delivering revenue cycle excellence by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, Access Healthcare supports over 300,000 physicians, serves 80+ specialties, processes over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribes medical codes to over 30 million charts annually. To learn more, please visit http://www.accesshealthcare.com.

SOURCE Access Healthcare Services