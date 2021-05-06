SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
06.05.2021 04:15:00

Access Advance Welcomes OPPO as a Licensor of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance announces that OPPO, a leading smart device company, has become a licensor of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. With this addition, OPPO's HEVC/H.265 standard essential patents are included in the HEVC Advance patent portfolio license, which now totals over 13,700 world-wide patents and counting.

"We are very pleased to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool as a licensor, which marks the achievement of OPPO's patent accumulation in video processing fields," said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO. "We are looking forward to cooperating with Access Advance, a licensing platform who shares our focus on balancing the interests of both licensees and licensors, to create a healthy ecological environment for HEVC and future video processing technologies."

"We welcome OPPO to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool and are very excited that OPPO has chosen to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool not only as a licensee but now also as a licensor. OPPO's support is a further testament to the broad market acceptance of our HEVC program by both patent implementers and patent owners," said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. "We look forward to adding OPPO's valuable expertise and perspective to our on-going efforts to provide industry leading patent pools that best meet the needs of all stakeholders and accelerates the adoption of next generation technologies such as HEVC and soon VVC for the benefit of consumers."

About OPPO:
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About Access Advance:
Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and is currently in the development phase for its VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology.  For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com. For more information about the VVC Advance Patent Pool currently in development, please contact Paul Bawel, SVP, Business Development, at Paul.Bawel@accessadvance.com.

Contact: press@accessadvance.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-advance-welcomes-oppo-as-a-licensor-of-the-hevc-advance-patent-pool-301284588.html

SOURCE HEVC Advance

﻿

