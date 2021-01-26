Accern's No-Code AI Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) company today announced that its no-code AI platform will now be available for subscription in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can subscribe to Accern to rapidly build and deploy AI models and immediately gain insights on ESG behaviors and controversies, early warning signals of credit changes, supply chain issues, adverse media screening, market trends, and more. This achievement is a testament to Accern's efforts to expand its no-code AI offering across various audiences within the finance industry.

Accern accelerates AI workflows for financial enterprises with a no-code development platform. Users can easily build Natural Language Processing (NLP) use cases with Accern's integrated data library, domain-specific taxonomy, pre-trained NLP Models, and business application integrations. Financial teams use Accern to enhance their Risk Management, Investment Management, and Insurance Management processes.

Accern's No-Code AI Platform provides an advantage with:

Rapid Results - Deploy ready-made use cases and pre-trained financial models immediately.

- Deploy ready-made use cases and pre-trained financial models immediately. Domain Knowledge - Uncover deep connections from data with Accern's knowledge graph.

- Uncover deep connections from data with Accern's knowledge graph. Integrated Marketplace - Spend less time struggling with large volumes of data. Accern's integrated marketplace automatically ingests thousands of primary and secondary sources of content specific to financial services.

To view the listing in the AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08KWKSX86

Business researchers and analysts, data scientists, and executives from the world's leading financial service organizations use Accern to build and deploy AI solutions with our advanced adaptive NLP and forecasting features. The results are a 24x gain in productivity through ready-made use cases and pre-trained financial models and higher data analysis accuracy rates.

"We continue to see massive demand from financial services firms to quickly build and deploy AI models to enhance their investment and risk decision processes," said Bradford Wilson Cook, COO at Accern. "At this point in time there is no better investment than making the Accern Platform available in the AWS Marketplace and making it simple for customers to deploy and start using Accern."

About Accern:

Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

