SMI 10’975 0.5%  SPI 13’614 0.6%  Dow 30’989 0.1%  DAX 13’902 1.9%  Euro 1.0793 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’598 1.3%  Gold 1’854 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’967 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8872 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
26.01.2021 16:15:00

Accern's No-Code AI Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) company today announced that its no-code AI platform will now be available for subscription in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can subscribe to Accern to rapidly build and deploy AI models and immediately gain insights on ESG behaviors and controversies, early warning signals of credit changes, supply chain issues, adverse media screening, market trends, and more. This achievement is a testament to Accern's efforts to expand its no-code AI offering across various audiences within the finance industry.

Accern Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Accern)

Accern accelerates AI workflows for financial enterprises with a no-code development platform. Users can easily build Natural Language Processing (NLP) use cases with Accern's integrated data library, domain-specific taxonomy, pre-trained NLP Models, and business application integrations. Financial teams use Accern to enhance their Risk Management, Investment Management, and Insurance Management processes.

Accern's No-Code AI Platform provides an advantage with: 

  • Rapid Results - Deploy ready-made use cases and pre-trained financial models immediately.
  • Domain Knowledge - Uncover deep connections from data with Accern's knowledge graph.
  • Integrated Marketplace - Spend less time struggling with large volumes of data. Accern's integrated marketplace automatically ingests thousands of primary and secondary sources of content specific to financial services.

To view the listing in the AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08KWKSX86

Business researchers and analysts, data scientists, and executives from the world's leading financial service organizations use Accern to build and deploy AI solutions with our advanced adaptive NLP and forecasting features. The results are a 24x gain in productivity through ready-made use cases and pre-trained financial models and higher data analysis accuracy rates.

"We continue to see massive demand from financial services firms to quickly build and deploy AI models to enhance their investment and risk decision processes," said Bradford Wilson Cook, COO at Accern. "At this point in time there is no better investment than making the Accern Platform available in the AWS Marketplace and making it simple for customers to deploy and start using Accern."

About Accern:
Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Grace Kim, media@accern.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accerns-no-code-ai-platform-now-available-in-aws-marketplace-301215278.html

SOURCE Accern

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.25
2.52 %
Swisscom 485.90
1.78 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.60
1.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.50
1.64 %
Nestle 103.40
1.57 %
Swiss Re 80.36
0.37 %
CS Group 12.03
0.21 %
Alcon 66.32
-0.15 %
Lonza Grp 605.40
-0.33 %
Novartis 83.95
-2.53 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:26
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
14:16
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
07:53
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
25.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Wall Street stabil -- SMI in Grün -- DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Linde erhöht Dividende und kauft weitere Aktien zurück - Kurs legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stabil -- SMI in Grün -- DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt greifen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die Wall Street tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit