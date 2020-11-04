Accern Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Companies Solving Insurance Challenges

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern Corporation, a leading no-code, Artificial Intelligence (AI) company today announced its recognition by FinTech Global as one of the most innovative companies solving significant insurance industry challenges. The InsurTech100 list includes the top 100 of the world's most innovative companies in insurance and is carefully selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. Accern received recognition for its no-code, AI platform, which allows insurance teams to easily implement artificial intelligence into their workflows, without writing a single line of code.

According to FinTech Global, selection is extremely competitive as over 1,000 companies from around the world are evaluated. A few of the criteria assessed by the Advisory Board and FinTech Global include industry significance of the problem being solved, potential cost savings, efficiency improvements, and impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients. With Accern, insurance companies can improve underwriting accuracy and efficiency, propose and prepare distributions, automate the claims management processes, and more. To view a complete list of solutions for Insurance companies, visit www.accern.com/insurance.

"The insurance industry is increasingly adopting AI technologies across the value chain to maintain a competitive advantage," says Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "We are honored to be recognized as an InsurTech 100 company, and we are committed to providing innovative insurance solutions across the distribution, underwriting, claims, financial crimes, and investment stages."

Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global, said, "The analysts and industry experts on the advisory board reviewed hundreds of nominations and Accern stood out for its unique AI-powered platform which empowers insurance organizations to create bespoke solutions for risk management, underwriting, claims, and distribution processes."

