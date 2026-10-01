Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’754 -0.6%  SPI 19’519 -0.5%  Dow 51’099 0.4%  DAX 25’159 -0.2%  Euro 0.9432 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’232 -0.6%  Gold 4’167 0.2%  Bitcoin 69’764 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8356 0.0%  Öl 99.9 -3.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Airbnb-Aktie in Grün: Verwaltungsgericht erklärt Interlakner-Initiative für gültig
Paramount-Aktie gibt ab: Konzern holt Mattel-Chef in die Führungsspitze
Micron-Aktie nach Zahlen im Fokus: Umsatz und Gewinn über den Prognosen
Constellation Energy-Aktie profitiert von langfristigem Amazon-Vertrag - Chance für Anleger?
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Accenture Aktie 10478724 / IE00B4BNMY34

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.10.2026 15:20:28

Accenture Shares Climb On Strong Q4, Positive Outlook, $9.5 Bln Return Plan

Accenture
186.88 CHF 25.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Shares of Accenture plc were climbing around 18 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the Irish professional services company reported Thursday strong growth in fourth-quarter earnings, revenues and bookings, with improved performance in all industry groups and regions.

Further, the firm issued positive outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2027. Accenture also said it expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders during fiscal 2027.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenues between $18.95 billion and $19.60 billion, representing a growth of 2 percent to 6 percent in local currency.

For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects earnings per share of $14.39 to $14.81, a 6 percent to 9 percent increase from fiscal 2026, and a 3 percent to 6 percent increase over adjusted earnings per share. The company expects full-year revenue growth of 3 percent to 6 percent in local currency.

For fiscal 2026, the company reported earnings per share of $13.56 and adjusted earnings per share of $13.97, with revenues of $74.2 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to Accenture was $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings per share reached $3.29, representing a 46 percent increase from $2.25 last year.

The prior year's adjusted net income was $1.94 billion, or $3.03 per share, which excludes a $0.78 decrease related to business optimization costs.

Operating margin of 15.3 percent increased 370 basis points.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $18.68 billion, up 6 percent from $17.60 billion in the prior-year quarter, or 7 percent growth in local currency.

Consulting revenues of $9.28 billion grew 6 percent year-over-year and Managed Services revenues grew 7 percent to $9.40 billion.

Among regions, Americas generated revenues of $9.43 million, up 7 percent from last year, and EMEA revenues grew 6 percent to $6.58 billion. The increase was 3 percent in Asia Pacific region to $2.67 billion.

New bookings reached $22.17 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. dollars and 5 percent in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Further, Accenture declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.71 per share, representing a 5 percent increase over last year, for shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13. The dividend is payable on November 13.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were jumping around 17.70 percent, trading at $216.00, extending the 3.53 percent increase on Wednesday's regular trading close.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accenture plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:00 El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt
14:45 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
14:37 SMI verliert Kontakt nach oben
11:41 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen – KI bekommt Arme und Flügel/Swatch – Zurück im Takt
09:32 Marktüberblick: CTS Eventim unter Druck, Nikkei haussiert, Micron erfreut
30.09.26 Logo WHS Warum die meisten Trader viel zu früh kaufen – heute Abend live
28.09.26 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’266.82 19.90 S3B1TU
Short 14’580.62 13.69 S6CB3U
Short 15’116.35 8.92 S3CBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’751.13 01.10.2026 15:22:39
Long 13’144.87 19.76 SXBT2U
Long 12’842.98 13.83 BSUI2U
Long 12’271.35 8.84 SXDBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology verteuert sich am Abend
Führungswechsel bei Rieter - Lippuner wird neuer CEO - Aktie im Plus
UBS-Aktie leichter: Investor Artisan Partners fordert Bank-Wegzug aus der Schweiz
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von AVK
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
Santhera-Aktie steigt: Umsatz mehr als verdoppelt – Verlust deutlich reduziert
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.