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Accenture Aktie 10478724 / IE00B4BNMY34

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01.10.2026 13:50:02

Accenture Q4 Profit, Bookings Climb; Sees Growth In Q1, FY27; Plans $9.5 Bln Return; Stock Up 17%

Accenture
182.75 CHF 22.56%
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(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday, posting strong growth in earnings, revenues and bookings. Further, the firm issued positive outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2027.

Accenture also said it expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders during fiscal 2027.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were jumping around 17.16 percent, trading at $215.01, extending the 3.53 percent increase on Wednesday's regular trading close.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to Accenture was $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings per share reached $3.29, representing a 46 percent increase from $2.25 last year.

The prior year's adjusted net income was $1.94 billion, or $3.03 per share, which excludes a $0.78 decrease related to business optimization costs.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $18.68 billion, up 6 percent from $17.60 billion in the prior-year quarter, or 7 percent growth in local currency. New bookings reached $22.17 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. dollars and 5 percent in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the company reported earnings per share of $13.56 and adjusted earnings per share of $13.97, with revenues of $74.2 billion.

Further, Accenture declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.71 per share, representing a 5 percent increase over last year, for shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13. The dividend is payable on November 13.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenues between $18.95 billion and $19.60 billion, representing a growth of 2 percent to 6 percent in local currency.

For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects earnings per share of $14.39 to $14.81, a 6 percent to 9 percent increase from fiscal 2026, and a 3 percent to 6 percent increase over adjusted earnings per share. The company expects full-year revenue growth of 3 percent to 6 percent in local currency.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

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KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

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Short 14’196.97 19.90 SDB01U
Short 14’496.53 13.90 S2B9EU
Short 15’049.11 8.92 S3B2AU
SMI-Kurs: 13’726.18 01.10.2026 13:36:41
Long 13’109.58 19.90 S5BOUU
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