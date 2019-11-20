+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 21:22:00

ACCELQ Proud Sponsor Again at Dreamforce 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamforce 2019 is the world's largest technology conference held by Salesforce in San Francisco. Dreamforce expects more than 120,000 people with more than 2,700 sessions, thousands of live demos and unparalleled networking.

ACCELQ will be in booth #536 showcasing how its signature cloud-based test automation delivers lightning-fast Salesforce implementations at a higher quality.

Continuous integration is the key driver for the digital transformation that most organizations are going through. Even though the Salesforce platform is built with packaged design and simpler implementation, the ecosystem it fits into is complex. And with Salesforce PaaS and the diverse nature of its adoption across organizations, it's safe to say the Salesforce platform is a highly business-critical and key part of the digital journey for many companies. Enterprise customers across industry verticals globally have experienced significant efficiency and hard cost savings, with the following key value adds:

  • Managing quality and business continuity seamlessly across Lightning & Classic environments
  • Automated validations of core business processes across Salesforce Classic and Lightning
  • Speed up transition with quick releases supported by Automated testing4. Achieving CI and In-sprint Automation on your Salesforce Releases

    • Guljeet Nagpaul, SVP Products at ACCELQ, was also reached on this occasion for his comments: "ACCELQ's goal is to solve the deep-rooted and real-world problems in the ALM solution space. We are looking forward to showing the Salesforce community how codeless test automation can disrupt the automation landscape and help companies stay ahead of the rapid changes and iterations in a large-scale enterprise platform, maximizing their ROI."

    About ACCELQ:

    ACCELQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform today that seamlessly automates API and web testing without writing a single line of code. IT teams of all sizes use ACCELQ to accelerate their testing by automating critical aspects of lifecycle like test design, test generation, execution coupled with next-gen Agile Test Management capability.

    For more information and to sign up for a free trial, please visit www.accelq.com.

    Media Contact:
    Guljeet Nagpaul

    Phone: +14159413610
    Email: guljeet@accelq.com

    SOURCE ACCELQ Inc.

    FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;