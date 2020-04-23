+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 14:38:00

ACCELQ and Fujitsu Partner Offer Best-In-Class Automated Testing Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACCELQ and Fujitsu America announce their partnership to bring together ACCELQ's industry leading Continuous Testing platform and Fujitsu's best-in-class solution delivery. This partnership underscores both ACCELQ and Fujitsu's commitment to helping global customers achieve continuous delivery and boost their digital transformation efficiently.

"Choosing the right automated testing tool is critical. We scanned the market and identified ACCELQ as the best-in-class solution," said Ruchir Patel Practice lead at Fujitsu America. "ACCELQ's automated testing platform makes it easy to implement continuous testing and delivery, while deploying new processes within our business flow."

Over the past month, digital disruption is accelerating and businesses are trying to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation across industries. ACCELQ offers a simplified automation tool that allows Fujitsu customers to deploy intelligent automated testing with little scripting language knowledge, saving time and money when rolling out new features and updates.

"We want to welcome Fujitsu America as an esteemed partner," shared Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief Product Officer at ACCELQ. "Continuous innovation and technology excellence is at the heart of this partnership. We look forward to collaboration across teams and providing solutions to enable customers to achieve faster, high quality releases."

ACCELQ is the automation platform of choice for Fujitsu various SAS offerings including the likes of Fujitsu Glovia Order Management and Fujitsu Salesforce Implementations, further validating the partnership. The ACCELQ platform is also able to achieve continuous testing and enables a complex in highly customized Salesforce environments to achieve rapid releases while maintaining high quality standards.

Customers looking for an integrated solution that starts from development implementation to delivery can sign up for a personalized demo here: https://www.accelq.com/askfordemo

To become a partner and offer ACCELQ's leading continuous testing platform, see more information here: https://www.accelq.com/partners

ACCELQ
ACCELQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform that seamlessly automates API & web testing without writing a single line of Code. Automation integrates with manual testing under one umbrella,making it possible for Agile teams to manage the QA lifecycle more effectively. ACCELQ was also recently recognized as a leader in Forrester Research's report highlighting Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites.

Fujitsu America
Fujitsu America offers an extensive portfolio of business technology services, cloud services, computing platforms, and industry solutions. Fujitsu platform products are based on scalable, reliable, and high-performance server, storage, software, point-of-sale, and mobile technologies.

Contact:
Tyler Allen
949-295-9779
238483@email4pr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelq-and-fujitsu-partner-offer-best-in-class-automated-testing-solutions-301045996.html

SOURCE ACCELQ

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 51.58
1.50 %
LafargeHolcim 36.36
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 187.05
0.67 %
CieFinRichemont 52.78
0.23 %
UBS Group 9.00
0.22 %
CS Group 7.57
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.00
-1.71 %
Givaudan 3’259.00
-1.84 %
Lonza Grp 414.50
-1.92 %
Sika 158.05
-3.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
21.04.20
Q2 2020 Ag Update
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie gibt nach
CS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Wirecard-Aktie springt an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Daimler-Aktie trotzdem im Plus: Daimler-Gewinn bricht um 80 Prozent ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex dämmt seine Abschläge etwas ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB