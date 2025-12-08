Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Aktie im Blick: BioNTech überzeugt mit neuen Studiendaten zu Lungenkrebs-Immuntherapie
Galderma-Aktie: L’Oréal neuer Hauptaktionär beim Dermatologiespezialisten
Goldpreis: Ruhiger Handel vor zweitägiger Fed-Sitzung
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
DKSH-Aktie im Blick: Vertriebsspezialist erweitert Partnerschaft mit Synthomer in Osteuropa
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere
08.12.2025 09:00:03

Accelleron’s near-term climate targets approved by SBTi

Accelleron Industries
63.22 CHF -1.17%
Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Accelleron’s near-term climate targets approved by SBTi

08.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Media release

Accelleron’s near-term climate targets approved by SBTi

Independent validation underscores Accelleron’s alignment with climate science and Paris Agreement goals

  • Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approves Accelleron’s near-term climate targets
  • Accelleron commits to halving its own emissions and cutting value-chain emissions by 25% by 2030
  • Targets reflect Accelleron’s purpose of accelerating sustainability in marine and energy

Baden, Switzerland, December 8, 2025 – Accelleron, a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions in the marine and energy industries, today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially approved the company’s near-term greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. This independent approval confirms that Accelleron’s climate goals – to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030 (from a 2023 baseline) – are in line with the latest climate science and the Paris Agreement’s objectives.

Accelleron’s offerings for heavy-duty applications are mission-critical for the energy transition. They deliver superior energy efficiency, resulting in fuel savings and reduced emissions over an engine’s lifetime. By securing SBTi’s endorsement, Accelleron also underscores its commitment to transparent and science-aligned decarbonization in its own operations and value chain. “Having our targets approved by SBTi is an important milestone for Accelleron, and we’re proud to join the ranks of companies taking science-based climate action,” said Accelleron CEO Daniel Bischofberger. “This independent validation shows that our decarbonization strategy is grounded in science, not wishful thinking. It reinforces stakeholder confidence that we are serious about sustainability and on the right path.”

Aligned with purpose and Paris Agreement goals

Accelleron’s approved targets, based on a 2023 baseline, are near-term commitments for 2030.

Cutting emissions sharply this decade will directly contribute to global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C – the central aim of the Paris Agreement. Accelleron’s targets for 2030 translate the Paris climate goals into the company’s own operations and value chain. By aiming for a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Accelleron is aligning with a 1.5°C decarbonization pathway for its direct footprint. By targeting a 25% cut in Scope 3 emissions, it is also taking significant steps on a well-below 2°C trajectory for its broader value-chain impact.

To reach these targets, Accelleron is implementing several measures across its operations and value chain. For Scope 1, the company is introducing biofuels in its test center and transitioning its car fleet to electric vehicles. Scope 2 actions include sourcing low-carbon or green electricity, installing solar panels, and improving energy efficiency through advanced machinery. For Scope 3, transportation-related emissions are being reduced by shifting from air to sea freight wherever feasible and by engaging with direct suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of steel-based materials.

“The approved targets reflect Accelleron’s core purpose of accelerating sustainability in marine and energy. We are focusing on reducing near-term emissions where we can take concrete action now. Our long-term strategy remains guided by a net-zero future,” explained Annika Parkkonen, Accelleron’s Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer.

Independent validation and transparency

The SBTi – a global partnership that sets standards for science-based corporate climate goals – is widely regarded as the “gold standard” for credible climate action. As an independent expert body, the SBTi conducted a thorough review to verify that Accelleron’s targets are ambitious, measurable, and aligned with the latest climate science. This external validation reassures stakeholders that Accelleron’s climate goals meet high international standards for science-based action.

“With the SBTi approval, we now have clear targets to guide our sustainability efforts. Reaching them also depends on joint action across industrial sectors to provide low-carbon solutions for our Scope 3 emissions. If these solutions do not emerge, closing the gap through alternatives will be highly challenging,” Bischofberger noted. “We will report openly on our ambition and progress to create value for society, our customers, and shareholders.”

For more information on the Science Based Targets initiative and its standards, visit the SBTi website: sciencebasedtargets.org.

-Ends-

Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron’s 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.

 

Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available at: https://accelleron.com/media/media-resources

For more information please contact: 

Media Relations
Sandro Hofer
Phone: +41 79 644 76 55
Email: media@accelleron-industries.com

 

Accelleron Switzerland Ltd
Bruggerstrasse 71A
5400 Baden
Schweiz

https://accelleron.com

Additional features:

File: Press Release (PDF)
File: Image (JPG)

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accelleron Industries AG
Bruggerstrasse 71a
5401 Baden
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@accelleron-industries.com
Internet: https://accelleron-industries.com/
ISIN: CH1169360919
Valor: 116936091
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2240730

 
End of News EQS News Service

2240730  08.12.2025 CET/CEST

