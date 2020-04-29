+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 23:20:00

Accelerator Frankfurt opens up to the world in a full livestreamed program

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As startup acceleration programs are all experiencing the effects of the corona pandemic lock-down, face-to-face meeting with mentors and investors became impossible. One program decided to take things to the next level. Accelerator Frankfurt, Germany's leading startup acceleration programs, is holding all its sessions online and streaming them live to the world. This online program focuses on blockchain and fintech solutions and is supported by leading institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank, Metzler Bank, Helaba Digital, and FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH.

Five multinational startups have been selected to be the centre focus of the livestream. These are Amon (Estonia), Coinrule (UK), NGRAVE (Belgium), Unilogin (USA) and Valega (Finland). Short intro videos of the startups are presented on Accelerator Frankfurt's YouTube and Facebook page where the live session are also shown throughout the week.

In Germany, the number one criterion for business angels to invest in startups is the team.

"We believe that live streaming online will give investors the chance to get to know the startup founders in a more intimate and personal way," says Maria Pennanen, co-founder of the program. "Investors and clients now have the opportunity to follow the founders on the livestream and see how they perform during the four week program." Aspiring entrepreneurs can have a great learning curve by watching the live sessions of a full online acceleration program.

Accelerator Frankfurt offers startup hands on guidance and network. The accelerator was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs, Maria Pennanen from Finland and Ram Shoham from Israel. Both founders spotted a blue ocean in Germany's financial capital and became the first accelerator in the banking city. The accelerator facilitates innovation and digitisation for financial institutions in Frankfurt, one of Europe's largest financial capitals with over 200 banks.

The program is live daily on Accelerator Frankfurt's Twitch, Youtube and Facebook from from 12:00 to 17:00 CET.

 

