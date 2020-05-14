Accelerate Digitization in Changing Times with RIB MTWO Complete Construction Cloud

STUTTGART, Germany, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction projects around the world are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous construction sites are disrupted, and many have shut down. Accelerating digitization with digital technologies is critical to stay ahead in this vertical during and after the changing times.

Construction is a complex business with a lot of stakeholders at play: project owners, architects, general contractors, sub-contractors, engineers and local government … the list goes on. Project management tools used on many projects are good at dividing the work up into chunks but less effective in making sure everyone's work fits together. To deliver the building project that meets desired expectations, however, the integration of projects, enterprises, and teams can bring momentous advantages, particularly when handling complex construction developments. Information loss owing to platform and program switching among different teams is too great to afford.

MTWO is the Complete Construction Cloud for contractors, real estate developers, and project owners – one centralized platform for all stakeholders to collaborate at every phase of the building process. It offers complete solutions including BIM model management, quantity takeoff, estimating, scheduling, tendering & bidding, procurement, project management, site management, and so on to support project lifecycle management in one place. The end result is streamlined workflow, better collaboration and higher productivity.

1. 5D BIM project lifecycle management

From initial concept to completion – one cloud platform for the whole project loop

MTWO is the most integrated BIM-based solution for the construction sector, helping construction teams to manage everything in one place and ensuring that all projects are working from one central database. This not only makes an efficient implementation phase with maximum quality and safety, but also contributes to smoother operation and maintenance. All phases of a project are interconnected with one single source of truth. Everyone has the same data, positively impacting project delivery.

In the project planning phase:

By using MTWO 5D BIM simulation, all relevant stakeholders can partner up at the beginning of the process, explore design alternatives and forecast their cost and time before selecting the optimum plan for the project, avoiding potential risks with their associated costs and extra time.

Based on the verified BIM model data, MTWO saves time by producing automatic model-based takeoffs and creating accurate construction estimates from previous projects. With MTWO's visual Gantt Chart and LOB (Line of Balance), potential conflicts will be headed off before they are allowed to become an issue.

The entire process from tender specification to the assessment of incoming tenders becomes far more efficient with MTWO. All bidders are invited to one platform via portals for quotation and MTWO will provide a smart tendering price analysis. Once the contracts are signed, different versions of cost data can be easily traced back and compared.

The building phase:

Multiple versions of schedules can be compared easily in Gantt Chart. Various project site reports will be uploaded to one platform for all relevant stakeholders to review or download. MTWO desktop and mobile applications provide user-friendly interfaces for progress and defect issues records update anytime, anywhere.

Not only can construction teams develop comprehensive procurement lists within the platform, they can also generate procurement schedules and integrate them with project timelines for just-in-time delivery of building items.

For the operation phase:

MTWO enables teams to maintain access to crucial data during operation and maintenance phases. Supplier and material data are integrated into BIM models, and this perspective helps users manage facilities more effectively.

2. Enterprise digitalization

Real-time enterprise-wide collaboration on the cloud with trusted data

Communication is the cornerstone of corporate success and accurate, up-to-date data is the cornerstone of efficient communication. Conventionally, data has been collected from project management tools used on many projects. As a result, data ends up in siloes, and up till now, cross-connecting and referencing data has been time-consuming. MTWO stores all enterprise data in one single database, providing one continuous data stream, allowing teams to collaborate seamlessly at every level of the construction planning and execution process.

Feature highlights and core advantages include:

1) Workflow management: Visual workflows allows for teams, stakeholders, and relevant personnel to enhance approval efficiency based on project construction data.

2) Enterprise data management: MTWO stores and refines data throughout an entire project lifecycle in a single database, providing up-to-date information as the project progresses.

3) Agile document and contract management: With MTWO's comprehensive document library, all users have one central location to manage and share records across the entire asset lifecycle.

4) Business partner management: MTWO keeps track of all your interactions with business partners, resulting in one consolidated point of reference for partnership status.

5) Resource Management

MTWO integrates resource management with your project management process. Preplan, schedule and allocate all your resources (equipment, employees, and materials) to maximize efficiency.

3. Business intelligence

MTWO Control Tower: information at a glance & flexile reporting

Meaningful metrics, displayed through the MTWO Control Tower, gives each team member the real-time information necessary to know the project performance in scope, costs, schedule, safety, quality, etc., both overall and in detail, and decide next steps. It has extensive analytics and reporting features that enable project teams to explore data dynamically. Details are easily drilled down and reports quickly generated from either standard or customized configured templates. Real-time dashboards and reports on project performance allow decision-makers to address problems before they become critical. Everyone is kept up to date on the latest information available to manage the project.

4. Artificial intelligence

Reduce manual work and automize processes with McTWO

RIB combines its industry knowledge and expertise with AI technologies to automate operations, turn data into insights to drive real-time decision-making, and enhance productivity of users such as estimators, schedulers, procurement managers, onsite engineers, and project managers by eliminating tedious routine tasks.

RIB's artificial intelligence innovation highlights include:

1) Automate workflows and processes by McTWO Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

2) Access project information fast with McTWO Chatbot.

3) Swift onsite inspection and reporting with McTWO Voice Assistant.

4) BIM + Mixed Reality on the jobsite with iTWOlens.

Instant collaboration, anywhere, anytime

In times of uncertainty, employees need faster ways to collaborate about critical topics to avoid misinformation. MTWO is integrated with Microsoft Teams to enable everyone to collaborate by chat, voice, or video, no matter where they are. With Teams, stakeholders can:



Build virtual teams

Chat, call, and hold video conferences

Access, share and edit documents in real-time

Check reports

Share model links and add data to BIM models

Save changed data and communication notes

Everyone can share information efficiently and receive immediate feedback, allowing all to stay connected anytime, anywhere.

Secure cloud environment

A great concern for every cloud platform user is the level of security the platform provides. MTWO runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud, which provides a secure foundation across physical, infrastructure, and operational security. RIB chose Azure to be its trusted cloud due to the platform security and Microsoft's scale of investments across infrastructure, hardware, and experts are unparalleled. Enterprises will remain in full control over the data as they know it.

Digitalizing project lifecycles and enterprises is no longer a choice; it is part and parcel of today's construction business. Companies that successfully create and execute a strategy to embed digitalization into their businesses will likely be better positioned to survive the cost pressures and labor shortages that currently inundate the industry.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE is an innovator in in the building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity.

