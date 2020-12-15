SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’166 1.0%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0764 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’853 1.4%  Bitcoin 17’280 1.1%  Dollar 0.8854 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 0.7% 

15.12.2020 21:39:00

Accelerate Declares Quarterly Distributions

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the December 2020, quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be December 30, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2020. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2021.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

Distribution
per Unit ($)

TSX
Ticker

Distribution
Yield

Payment
Frequency

Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund

0.10

HDGE

2.61%

Quarterly

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian
Benchmark Alternative Fund

0.10

ATSX

1.95%

Quarterly

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

0.17

ARB

2.76%

Quarterly

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund

N/A

ALFA

N/A

None

The $0.17 per unit quarterly distribution for the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB) represents a 13.3% increase in quarterly distribution.

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors. 

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

