24.12.2019 20:17:00

Accelerate Declares Quarterly Distributions

CALGARY, Dec. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the December 2019 quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be December 30, 2019 for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2019. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2020.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

Distribution
per Unit ($)

TSX Ticker

Payment
Frequency

Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund

0.10

HDGE

Quarterly

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark
Alternative Fund

0.10

ATSX

Quarterly

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund

N/A

ALFA

None

 

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors. 

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt
DKSH-Aktie legt zu: DKSH erweitert Spezialchemie-Geschäft in Asien Pazifik
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Seehofer wirft Habeck in Flüchtlingsfrage "unredliche Politik" vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;