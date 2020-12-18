SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0826 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’881 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’275 0.5%  Dollar 0.8839 0.0%  Öl 52.2 1.4% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 22:06:00

Accelerate Declares Estimated Annual Distributions

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the estimated December 2020, annual share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the annual 2020 distributions will be December 30, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2020. Unitholders will receive share distributions payable on January 8, 2021. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 14, 2020, and could change if the Accelerate ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

Details of the estimated per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

TSX Ticker

Distribution per Unit ($)

Capital Gains per Units ($)

Total Distribution Per Units ($)

Distribution Yield

Payment Frequency

Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund

HDGE

--

--

--

2.61%

Annual

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund

ATSX

--

--

--

1.95%

Annual

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

ARB

0.2215880

--

0.221588

2.76%

Annual

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund

ALFA

--

--

--

N/A

Annual

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors. 

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigt sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit