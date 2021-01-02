SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
02.01.2021 23:59:00

Accelerate Declares Annual Distributions

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the December 2020 annual share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the annual 2020 distributions will be December 30, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2020. Unitholders will receive share distributions payable on January 8, 2021.

Details of the final per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

TSX Ticker

Distribution per Unit ($)

Capital Gains per Units ($)

Total Distribution Per Units ($)

Distribution Yield

Payment Frequency

Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund

HDGE

--

--

--

2.63%

Annual

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

ARB

0.0672970

--

0.0672970

2.65%

Annual

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund

ATSX

0.9051580

--

0.9051580

1.95%

Annual

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund

ALFA

--

--

--

N/A

Annual

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors. 

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

