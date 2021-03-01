SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’624 2.2%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1025 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’707 1.9%  Gold 1’720 -0.8%  Bitcoin 44’363 8.4%  Dollar 0.9152 0.7%  Öl 63.7 -3.5% 
01.03.2021 21:00:00

ACB Supports Accessible and Inclusive Currency

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 19, the American Council of the Blind sent the following letter to Secretary Yellen and the U.S. Treasury regarding the proposed Harriet Tubman redesign of the $20 bill.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council of the Blind)

This is a tremendous opportunity for the U.S. to make a significant milestone in history in two ways.

According to recent press reports, as well as statements from the White House Press Office, the Biden Administration is considering accelerating the redesign of the $20 bill to incorporate a picture of Harriet Tubman. The Council welcomes such a redesign, provided that the newly redesigned bill incorporates an accessibility feature for the blind and visually impaired. Inclusion of an accessibility feature is required by the federal district court's injunctive order dated Oct. 3, 2008, which mandates that accessibility be provided in all future currency redesigns. See Am. Council of the Blind v. Paulson, 581 F. Supp. 2d 1 (D.D.C. 2008).

The American Council of the Blind has been striving for accessible currency for the past 45 years. U.S. paper currency of all denominations is of the same size, shape, and texture. The currency of the United States is the only major currency in the world which does not incorporate an accessibility feature for the blind and visually impaired. The time to rectify this injustice has long since passed.

Our currency stands as a symbol for who we are as a nation. As a nation, we must be committed to equality for all people, including those with visual disabilities. It is therefore imperative that the next redesign incorporate an accessibility feature. This action is not only required by the injunctive order issued by the court; it is also the right thing to do.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the U.S. to make a significant milestone in history in two ways. First, by implementing the court mandate of 2008 and making the bill accessible, the U.S. would join 81 other countries who already provide accessible currency for people who are blind and visually impaired. Secondly, placing Harriet Tubman's picture on the $20 bill would be historic as she would be the first person of color to be pictured on U.S. currency. I encourage the Department of Printing & Engraving to implement both of these actions," said Peggy R. Garrett, chair of ACB's Multicultural Affairs Committee.

The American Council of the Blind is a national grassroots consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With more than 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase the independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve quality of life for all blind and visually impaired people. Learn more by visiting www.acb.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acb-supports-accessible-and-inclusive-currency-301237697.html

SOURCE American Council of the Blind

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:04 BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE focus bringt aktuelle Themen auf den Punkt!
10:28 «Gespenstischer» Monatsausklang
09:42 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere | 5% Coupon p.a. | Callable BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Bitcoin setzt Talfahrt fort
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
Rally voraus: Experten optimistisch für Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Charlie Mungers Depot: So investiert Warren Buffetts-Vize im vierten Quartal 2020
Aktien leichter: AstraZeneca verkauft anscheinend Moderna-Beteiligung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit