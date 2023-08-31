Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2023 01:00:00

ACAMS Assembly Conference Bolsters Japan's Financial-Crime Fight with Expert Guidance on Corporate Transparency, Sanctions, and More

The 2-day gathering will address efforts to meet FATF's standards for banks, cryptoasset companies, non-bank businesses, and other firms

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, will host a unique 2-day educational conference and networking event beginning on September 20th at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo in support of Japan's anti-financial crime (AFC) regime and its efforts to clamp down on money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud and other criminal activity.

ACAMS (PRNewsfoto/ACAMS)

In line with the conference theme of public-private partnerships, The Assembly Japan 2023 will feature a special presentation by Scott Rembrandt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as insights from representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency, Cabinet Office, Cabinet Legislation Bureau, Japan Financial Intelligence Center, National Defense Academy of Japan, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Hiroshima Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Resona Holding, PayPay Corporation, and other stakeholder organizations.

Rick McDonell, ACAMS Executive Director and the former Executive Secretary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and Dr. Justine Walker, ACAMS Global Head of Sanctions, Compliance and Risk, will moderate high-level discussions on pressing compliance topics, including:

  • Discussing the Latest FATF Priorities and Implications for Japan
  • Speaking to the Experts about Sanctions Implementation and Evasion 
  • FATF and Japanese Authorities' Responses and Industry Initiatives Mitigating the Crypto Asset Risks

"As Japan continues to strengthen its AFC regime in line with FATF's recommendations, it's critical that the public and private sectors come together to share their knowledge on the best path forward," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "By convening leading experts in illicit finance, The Assembly Japan will drive impactful conversations, forging strong partnerships to effectively combat criminal networks."

In addition to having opportunities to pose their compliance questions directly to speakers, attendees will also have the chance to network with industry peers, experts, and other stakeholders.

For more information on The Assembly Japan, including access to the agenda and registration portal, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-japan.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of AFC and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, and platforms for public-private dialogue.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acams-assembly-conference-bolsters-japans-financial-crime-fight-with-expert-guidance-on-corporate-transparency-sanctions-and-more-301913245.html

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

