Acadia Healthcare to Participate in the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual healthcare conferences.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the Company will present in the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place May 18 – 20, 2020. There will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time/9:50 a.m. Central Time.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Company will present in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which takes place May 19 – 20, 2020. There will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time/3:15 p.m. Central Time.

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investors” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

