09.06.2021 17:05:00

Academic Partnerships to Present at the ASU REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit to Discuss the Importance of Faculty Leadership in Online Higher Education

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today announced that Tekoya Boykins, EdD ABD,  Assistant Director, Academic Services and Products at AP will present at the annual ASU REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, June 9-10, 2021.  Additionally, AP will be a proud sponsor of the summit. 

Almost 50,000 faculty and administration registered for ASU REMOTE in 2020, and this year's virtual event is aimed at bringing educators and decision makers from universities and colleges around the globe together to view and engage with presenters and peers on pedagogy, blended learning and best practices for student engagement online or on campus.

Boykins' session titled, "Techniques and Strategies to Support Today's Student: The Power of Faculty at the Helm," will focus on why access matters now more than ever, what faculty can do to support today's college students, and how faculty at the helm help facilitate equity, inclusion and overarching drivers of student success.  In addition to her presentation, AP will also be participating with virtual booth activities.

"The ASU REMOTE summit provides an excellent opportunity for higher education leaders to share insights and best practices, and AP is glad to be a sponsor," said Rob Ganji, AP chief executive officer. "AP's presentation will be about the lasting impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on higher education. So far, the impact has been substantial, with greater challenges for vulnerable, minority, and low-income individuals, as well as students with special needs. Although these challenges are significant, we believe faculty will continue to play a pivotal role in helping students overcome barriers to success by creating online learning environments that promote inclusiveness and student engagement."

Based in Dallas, Texas, AP is a leading online facilitator, serving more than 50 universities across the country, that helps expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

About Academic Partnerships
Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily regional public institutions of higher education in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academic-partnerships-to-present-at-the-asu-remote-the-connected-faculty-summit-to-discuss-the-importance-of-faculty-leadership-in-online-higher-education-301309177.html

SOURCE Academic Partnerships

