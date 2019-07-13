13.07.2019 18:00:00

AC Business Media Grows Digital Team, Hires Chief Digital Officer

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a growing array of digital products, AC Business Media hires first Chief Digital Officer, Kris Heineman. Kris will head the digital department and spearhead digital strategies and audience expansion for all of AC Business Media's brands.

Kris holds over 15 years of experience leading digital strategies and envisioning product roadmaps for multiple large media organizations. Most recently the Senior Audience Development Director for American Media, he directed product and business development strategies for Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Snowboarder and more. His prior media experience comes from leadership positions at TEN: The Enthusiastic Network, Bonnier Corporation, TransWorld Media, and Freedom Communications.

"Kris is a highly accomplished individual who brings an extensive set of knowledge and experience in growing digital products for media organizations," states Barry Lovette, CEO for AC Business Media. "We look forward to his new role and continuing the momentum of our digital growth."

Kris adds, "AC Business Media is moving in a positive direction and I am happy to be part of the growing team. Their strong reputation in the media industry is vital as we pave the company's future to a digital and data-driven company."

Kris will be responsible for crafting digital strategies, heading new business opportunities, and aligning and leveraging digital properties to meet the evolving needs of AC Business Media's clients.

AC Business Media's digitally properties include six trade websites, lead generation programs, targeted email campaigns, e-newsletters, and more.

About AC Business Media
AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.

 

SOURCE AC Business Media

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.07.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.07.19
OPEC in der Sackgasse – Ölmarkt droht 2020 erneutes Überangebot
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
12.07.19
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
12.07.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Daimler-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit höherem Gewinn - Aktie springt an
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht ein: Thomas Cook hofft auf finanziellen Befreiungsschlag - Condor-Verkauf auf Eis
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Facebooks Libra unter Beschuss: Sollte der Facebook Coin von der Zentralbank kontrolliert werden?
KW 28: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Powell-Kritik an Facebooks Libra bringt Bitcoin unter Druck
Bilanzsaison voraus: Experte setzt trotz sinkender Gewinne auf steigende Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der SMI rutschte weiter ins Minus ab. Der DAX befand sich in einem impulsarmen Handel auf Richtungssuche. Nach seinem Rekordstand am Vortag legte der Dow Jones erneut zu. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB