21.04.2020 03:59:00

Absen Launches GS Series to Target DOOH Market

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen (SZSE: 300389), the award-winning LED display manufacturer, has recently launched GS series, a new DOOH display product with the ultimate mix of high quality, outstanding visual performance and price. GS provides an excellent outdoor display solution for advertising companies, system integrators and project contractors and beyond.

The company has recognized the end users' need for a reliable and affordable outdoor LED display solution that is able to compete for a broad spectrum of applications. With a wide range of pixel pitch options available from 3-16mm, GS series matches for various outdoor applications, including billboards, exterior LED displays, transport signage, street furniture, digital boards and sports display.

GS series delivers excellent visual performance thanks to its high image quality, high brightness and deep contrast. Featuring a wide colour gamut of 110%, high level of brightness and contrast ratio of 3840HZ, GS is capable of maximizing engagement by offering dynamic and vibrant messages even under direct bright sunlight.

GS is created and tested to withstand all kinds of weather conditions and climates. This rugged IP65 display product boasts special water-proof design and has strictly gone through various extreme tests before final delivery. It offers weatherproof SMD and DIP configurations that can compete with direct sunlight and withstand rain, wind, and dirt, providing an outdoor digital display that customers could truly rely on.

Its water-proof design is coupled with a unique heat dissipation system, which enables the cooling speed to increase by 30% and in return leads to longer product lifespan. These advantages make GS series a perfect outdoor LED display solution.

Service is another key factor when customers choose a display product. As the largest Chinese LED panel exporter for 11 consecutive years, Absen is able to provide prompt and first-class service for its global customers. It boasts a global presence with over eight overseas offices worldwide and has built a developed service network with more than 4,000 engineers worldwide.

About Absen:

Established in 2001, Absen is a Chinese manufacturer of high quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the NO.1 Chinese exporter of LED panels for 11 consecutive years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157229/Absen_DOOH___GS_Series.jpg

 

