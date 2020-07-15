15.07.2020 12:19:00

Absen Announces Upgrades on Outdoor Mesh LED Display

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global LED brand, Absen (SZSE: 300389), announced upgrades on the mesh LED display product, C15-31 Plus. This range has been recognized in CIS market, China and Europe since its initial launch in 2018. With improvements in structure design and visual performance, C15-31 Plus is perfect for outdoor advertising applications including digital billboards and large-scale building facades.

C15-31 was designed with professional requirements on media facade, heat dissipation and load bearing factors in mind. It comes in two pixel pitches, 15mm and 31mm (vertical), and the horizontal pixel pitch is 31mm. The panel has been extended to 500mm×1500mm, with an option of 1000mm×1500mm. This update makes it easier to create large-scale displays and helps save steel structure, which leads to less cost.

Rostest and CE Certified - safe and reliable

In compliance with Rostest, CE, EMC class B and more international quality and safety standards, Absen's C15-31 Plus series is a product of robust reliability. Just like Absen's other outdoor products, C15-31 adopts LEDs encapsulated by Absen itself, ensuring solid quality and extreme energy efficiency.

Made of high quality aluminium profile, C15-31 is lightweight and durable. Besides, the panel and parts including power boxes, LED strips and cables, as well as the aviation plugs are all IP65/IP65 rated, further guaranteeing reliability and long life span. Able to work in challenging environments of -40 degrees Celsius, it has been utilized in many projects in regions like Serbia.

Lightweight display with high transparency of 67%

With a depth of less than 10CM and weighing at only 12KG/m2, C15-31 Plus series is 60%-80% lighter than traditional outdoor LED displays, allowing for simple and quick installation and operation.

The slim and lightweight design of the front & rear maintenance mesh LED product is coupled with a high transparency of up to 67%, promising strong wind resistance, excellent heat dissipation performance and capability of offering see-through LED solution with no compromise on visual effect.

Extraordinary visual performance under direct sunlight

C15-31 promises to provide high quality images thanks to some impressive specs. With a high level of brightness of 8000nit and refresh rate of 10000HZ, as well as the 15bit grayscale, this outdoor screen offers outstanding images of vivid and accurate colours and excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

C15-31 Plus makes it easier to deliver fantastic results for customers.

absen@absen.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200715/2858408-1

SOURCE Absen.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 205.80
4.84 %
Lonza Grp 559.60
4.01 %
Adecco Group 46.85
2.83 %
Alcon 54.48
2.75 %
LafargeHolcim 43.96
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.36
0.13 %
Swiss Re 75.64
-0.05 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.50
-0.25 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.40
-0.26 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:28
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
09:21
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
06:20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Irre Bewegungen / Julius Bär – Demnächst ein Kaufsignal?
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: NEL ASA legt zu
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Clariant-Aktie in Rot: Clariant legt Kartellfall in EU mit Millionen-Busse bei
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Verdacht auf Insiderhandel bei Wirecard: Bafin hat Staatsanwaltschaft informiert - Wirecard-Aktie gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB