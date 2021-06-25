Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market in Industrial Machinery Sector: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies of Leading Vendors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's library has included the abrasive blasting equipment market report which comprises of more than 17,000 markets, covering 800 technologies, spanning over 50 nations. Our client base comprises of ventures of all sizes, counting more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

According to Technavio, global abrasive blasting equipment market is expected to grow by USD 94.53 million. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19. However, the market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Growing demand from automotive industry is one of the prominent drivers of the abrasive blasting equipment market. In addition, the rapid growth in aerospace healthcare, and furnishing industries is also anticipated to boost the growth of the abrasive blasting equipment market.

Prominent Company Profiles:

AGTOS GmbH

Airblast BV

Clemco Industries Corp.

Empire Abrasive Equipment

Graco Inc.

Guyson Corp.

Kramer Industries Inc.

Sintokogio Ltd.

torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH

Viking Corp.

Key Highlights:

Market Analysis by End-user

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction and maintenance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Analysis by Geography

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

