Abrasion Resistant Coatings Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 Featuring Metal Coating Corp, SDC Technologies, 3M, ASB Industries, Chesterton, and More

The Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.



The market is driven by rapidly expanding power generation industry at the global level. Moreover, because of several benefits it offers such as reduced surface wear, corrosion resistance, among others, abrasion resistant coating is widely used in numerous industries, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the market are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, company and region. Based on type of type, the market can be categorized into metal/ceramic coatings and polymer coatings. The metal/ceramic coatings segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest market share and is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast years as well.



Ceramic-based abrasion resistant coatings are broadly classified into oxide coatings, carbide coatings, nitride coatings and others. Metal/ceramic coatings have outstanding high-temperature and abrasion resistance, which makes them a popular choice among the end-user industries. In addition to this, ceramic coatings are more expensive because of costly thermal spray process involved, which is a slight disadvantage. However, the overall life cycle cost of these coatings is less when compared to polymer-based coatings due to less maintenance cost. All these factors are responsible for high growth of the segment across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market include Metal Coating Corporation, SDC Technologie, 3M, ASB IndustrieChesterton, Impreglon, NEI Corporation, Precision Coatings, Endura Coating, E/M Coating and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market based on type, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Metal/Ceramic Coatings and Polymer Coatings)

6.2.1.1. Metal/Ceramic Coatings (Oxide Coatings, Carbide Coatings, Nitride Coatings and Others)

6.2.1.2. Polymer Coatings (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Polyester and Others)

6.2.2. By End-use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Mining, Construction)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company



7. North America Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Outlook



8. Europe Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook



11. South America Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Prising Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Metal Coating Corporation

15.2.2. SDC Technologies

15.2.3. 3M

15.2.4. ASB Industries

15.2.5. Chesterton

15.2.6. Impreglon

15.2.7. NEI Corporation

15.2.8. Precision Coatings

15.2.9. Endura Coating

15.2.10. E/M Coating



16. Strategic Recommendations



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

