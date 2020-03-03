aboutMYmortgage.com is for Sale

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aboutMYmortgage.com, LLC (AMM) is up for sale in whole or in part. The minimum asking price is five million dollars. If the minimum asking price is met by Monday, June 15, 2020, and the terms are acceptable, the company will be sold to the highest bidder.

Why aboutMYmortgage.com, LLC is so valuable:

1. Our intellectual property – U.S. Patent No. 8,860,939, titled: 'Method for Mortgage Customer Retention' that remains in effect until October 2027. It provides a unique, proprietary win-win opportunity to increase both mortgage servicers' customer retention and borrower satisfaction. aboutMYmortgage Patent Information

2. Our mortgage company – aboutMYmortgage.com, a licensed mortgage broker in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania and can presently sell mortgage leads in 29 additional states.

The aboutMYmortgage.com (AMM) process can generate tens of millions of dollars annually for a company that has web traffic and expertise in converting that web traffic to leads. And it will help mortgage loan servicers save hundreds of millions of dollars annually by increasing their customer retention rates. AMM's mission is to help homeowners make better financing decisions by being the direct gateway to obtain information and guidance from customer retention specialists at their mortgage servicer.

aboutMYmortgage.com, LLC launched in June of 2015. We have achieved extremely high brand awareness in the mortgage industry by attending, exhibiting and presenting and industry events and meeting face-to-face with most of the top 50 mortgage loans servicers and other smaller servicers. We have also created strategic relationships with several prominent industry partners. The senior leaders at numerous mortgage servicers are eager to use our patented process to increase customer retention, but we require additional resources to deliver them more customers. Although we have generated some leads in 2019, given the significant costs involved in building up web traffic, we now believe the best course of action is to sell the company to a firm with the resources and expertise to scale up our operations.

Because AMM owns a process patent, other companies are not able to replicate what AMM does, and they would benefit from acquiring the rights to our patent and our trademarks. Industry service providers more mature than AMM already have a significantly higher penetration rate with our "target clients," so AMM could be added as an additional service very quickly.

For any questions or to make a formal offer; please contact:

Tim Allen, CMB®

Founder of aboutMYmortgage.com, LLC

Direct: 239.571.5440

235220@email4pr.com

