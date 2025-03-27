Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.03.2025 18:30:00

ABO-Group Environment acquires Délo Boringen, a Belgian specialist in environmental research

ABO-Group Environment NV
4.30 EUR 0.00%


 Karel Van Reeth, Délo Boringen & Frank De Palmenaer, ABO-Group EnvironmentGhent, 27 March 2025 – 18:30 – Press release / Regulated information

  • ABO-Group Environment NV announces its first acquisition of 2025: Délo Boringen BV from Schoten. 
  • The Van Reeth family remains on board, working closely with ABO-Group Environment. 
  • This acquisition, with a 70% majority stakeholdership by ABO-Group, strengthens ABO’s service offering in the field of environmental drilling.

ABO-Group Environment proudly announces its first acquisition of this year: Délo Boringen, a Belgian specialist in environmental sampling and drilling. 

Délo Boringen offers an extensive range of services, including manual and mechanical drilling, undisturbed soil sampling and water sampling for environmental research as well as drilling for demolition monitoring (Tracimat). Karel Van Reeth remains actively involved as part of the management team, ensuring the continuity of the company.

With this acquisition, ABO-Group strengthens its core activities in soil research and sampling for environmental applications. The acquisition of Délo Boringen allows ABO-Group to further deepen and broaden its product offering, aimed at effectively addressing soil contamination.

Karel Van Reeth, founder of Délo Boringen, states: "ABO-Group has been one of our key customers for a long time and we have built an excellent collaboration together. As a smaller company, we need the support of a larger organization with whom we can develop new and innovative drilling techniques in the future. That's why we see joining forces with ABO Group as an important step towards securing our future. Together with my family, I look forward to growing our family business further in our sector under the wings of ABO-Group."

Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment, emphasizes: "For ABO-Group, preserving the independence and continuity of the family-owned business Délo Boringen remains essential, as is the case with many of our participations. We will provide support in terms of investments and the implementation of innovative techniques to adequately respond to the sector’s challenges. We are pleased to add Délo Boringen's expertise to our service offering. The family-based management and the independence of the company will continue to be guaranteed. The involvement of the family shareholders is ensured as they will retain 30% of the shares."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

About Délo boringen

Délo Boringen, founded in 2003 and based in Schoten, has grown into a leading environmental drilling company in Belgium. It offers a wide range of services, including manual and mechanical drilling, undisturbed soil sampling and water sampling. The company prides itself on its customer-oriented service and high-quality project execution.

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group, founded in 1995 as a consultancy firm for soil investigations, has grown into an international engineering firm specialized in all aspects of environment and soil: quality, reuse and remediation, geotechnics and monitoring, ecology and cultural heritage. ABO-Group operates through various semi-independent subsidiaries in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. With over 800 experts, the group possesses the technology, expertise and scale necessary to offer complete solutions for the most challenging projects. Its clients include businesses active in construction, infrastructure, mining and raw materials, energy and water, ranging from indicative studies and design to execution and maintenance of diverse assets.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of ABO-Group Environment’s activities, please visit: www.abo-group.eu.

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T: +32 (0)496 59 88 88

Attachments


