Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 0.3%  SPI 15’792 0.3%  Dow 39’465 0.1%  DAX 17’723 0.2%  Euro 0.9439 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.1%  Gold 2’434 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’211 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8644 -0.2%  Öl 79.7 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim übernimmt zwei Zementfirmen in Peru
Deutsche Umwelthilfe gewinnt Klage gegen TUI Cruises
Jungfraubahn-Aktie: Grütschalp-Mürren-Bahn nach Erneuerung mit Fest eingeweiht
Preisausblick: Das könnte das dritte Quartal für Gold und Silber parat haben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ABO-Group Environment NV Aktie [Valor: 25070264 / ISIN: BE0974278104]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 18:30:00

ABO-Group Environment: 2 more French companies added

ABO-Group Environment NV
5.20 EUR -1.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ghent, 09 August 2024, 18:30 CET, press release / non-regulated information

ABO-Group Environment: 2 more French companies added

  • ABO-Group Environment integrates 2 companies in the departments of Gironde (33) and Haute-Vienne (87)
    • Odace in Bordeaux, a specialist in hydrology and hydrogeology, which will be added to ABO-ERG Environnement.
    • Soltech in Limoges, a specialist in deep drilling for mining and geological testing, which will be added to the French ABO subsidiary GeoSonic.
  • This strengthens ABO Group France's presence in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

DOUBLE ACQUISITION

With this double integration, ABO Group France expands its geographical coverage in France, allowing technicians to be deployed more efficiently and sustainably. ABO-Group is committed to strong regional presence through local offices, in line with the strategy to strengthen ABO-Group in Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

SOLTECH – ENHANCING EXPERTISE

With Soltech, ABO enhances its expertise in hydrogeology and mining exploration, positioning itself optimally to meet the growing demand for resource exploration and quarrying. These activities are supported by the Critical Raw Materials Act, through which Europe aims to gain more control over raw materials that are crucial for the energy transition and digital economy, and which pursue European economic independence.

Through this integration, GeoSonic's team of specialized employees will grow to around 30 experts. This will enable ABO-Group to better execute challenging reference projects, such as in the kaolin quarry at Beauvoir, where GeoSonic carried out core drilling as part of a lithium mining permit application for Imerys. The exploitation, set to begin in 2028, could produce enough lithium annually to power 700,000 electric vehicles.

ODACE – WATER MANAGEMENT SPECIALIZATION

Odace is a consulting firm specialized in environmental issues, particularly in water management. Their services include environmental studies, regulatory research, and water management consulting. This acquisition, along with the earlier purchase of 'Eau et Perspectives' in January of this year, establishes ABO-Group as a frontrunner in this growing niche.

ABOUT ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT, SOLTECH, AND ODACE

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, publicly traded engineering firm focused on geotechnics, environmental consulting, and soil remediation. Through its consultancy, testing & monitoring divisions, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients sustainable solutions. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-GROUP website (www.abo-group.eu).

Soltech France specializes in water drilling, mining exploration, and the installation of underground monitoring equipment for tracking groundwater and soil quality.
https://www.sol-tech.fr

Odace France, a consulting firm specialized in water management, offers technical solutions for sewerage and wastewater treatment, drinking water management, rainwater management, hydrology, and hydrogeology to developers, companies, governments, and individuals.
https://odace-environnement.fr

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)496 59 88 88

Attachment


Nachrichten zu ABO-Group Environment NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABO-Group Environment NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
09:16 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
09:03 SMI zeigt sich widerstandsfähig
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Wieder über der 2‘400-Dollar-Marke
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
08.08.24 Der Porsche-Motor stottert
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’373.09 18.25 SBUXNU
Short 12’633.27 13.03 7CSSMU
Short 13’070.47 8.85 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’865.93 09.08.2024 17:31:21
Long 11’374.49 19.93 SRUBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.91
Long 10’631.08 8.85 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: SEC-Urteil bringt XRP Kurs Explosion
Darum endet die Erholung des Euro
Zurich-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zurich kann Gewinn deutlich steigern
Super Micro-Aktie fällt wegen Ausblick: Super Micro Computer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit angekündigt
NVIDIA & AMD gewinnen: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Varta-Aktie im Plus: Michael Tojner plant, Varta als Gesamtheit zu erhalten
Ausblick: Plug Power präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Plug Power-Aktie dennoch stabil: Plug Power macht viel weniger Umsatz als erwartet
Allianz-Aktie profitiert: Allianz verdient kräftig - weitet Rückkauf eigener Aktien erheblich aus - Kritik am Hochwasserschutz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit