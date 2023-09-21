|
21.09.2023 08:00:00
ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ton van Nimwegen as COO and member of the Executive Board
ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ton van Nimwegen (1969) as its Chief Operations Officer (COO) and member of the Executive Board for a period of four years, with effect from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to be held on a date yet to be set. The appointment is subject to the formal approval of the European Central Bank.
As the COO, Ton van Nimwegen will be responsible in particular for strengthening the strategy execution and for heading up the administrative and operational processes across the bank, including the Detecting Financial Crime and Customer Care and Operations departments. He will do so in close cooperation with the other members of the Executive Board.
Ton van Nimwegen brings with him almost 30 years of experience in the banking industry, the last 13 years of which in various national and international management positions at Rabobank, most recently as their Chief Operating Officer. He previously spent 13 years at ABN AMRO, in countries including South Africa, Brazil and Hong Kong. Ton van Nimwegen is married and has two children.
ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak: "I’m extremely pleased that Ton van Nimwegen will be joining us. He is a highly experienced leader who always stands by his people and has a strong focus on operational leadership. With his energy and leadership style, Ton will play an important role in supporting our clients as a personal bank in the digital age.”
With the appointment of Ton van Nimwegen, ABN AMRO’s Executive Board (ExBo) will be complete. From the next EGM, the ABN Amro ExBo will comprise:
- Robert Swaak - Chief Executive Officer
- Ferdinand Vaandrager - Chief Financial Officer
- Tanja Cuppen - Chief Risk Officer
- Carsten Bittner - Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
- Ton van Nimwegen - Chief Operations Officer
- Annerie Vreugdenhil - Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking
- Choy van der Hooft-Cheong - Chief Commercial Officer Wealth Management
- Dan Dorner - Chief Commercial Officer Corporate Banking
ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900
ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Annedien Heilbron
Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Attachments
- ABN AMRO, Ton van Nimwegen
- ABN AMRO intends to appoint Ton van Nimwegen as COO and member of the Executive Board
