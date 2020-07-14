14.07.2020 10:30:00

ABN AMRO BANK Installs Umisol Solar Film on Its Buildings to Become CO2 Neutral

ZELE, Belgium, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more companies are finding a solution for the climate challenge in passive cooling. ABN AMRO's ambition is to make all its office buildings 'Paris Proof' by 2030. To this end, the bank has enlisted the help of engineering firm Koppes and solar window film producer Umisol. This unique window application will enable ABN Amro to achieve its climate targets by reducing their ecological footprint while drastically cutting their energy bills.

ABN AMRO BANK Headquarters, (NL) Amsterdam

Office buildings are energy guzzlers. In the Netherlands, the average energy consumption of an office building amounts to 150 kWh per square metre. According to the Climate Change Conference in Paris, office energy consumption must not exceed 50 kWh per square metre. ABN AMRO has set this target for 2030.

CEO Robert Koppes says: "We are the architects behind the newly launched GREENE concept, ABN Amro's sustainable and circular housing concept. The pilot phase has been completed and we are ready for rollout of the concept."

Umisol window film for optimal comfort 

In 2016, ABN AMRO succeeded in making its Alkmaar branch zero-energy and CO2 neutral, gaining  the bank a BREEAM-NL-In Use Excellent label with the help of Umisol. "We installed our innovative window films which offer a blend of optimal heat protection and extremely high light transmission. This resulted in heat load reduction and improved comfort, without changing the external appearance of the building," said Francis Denoo of Umisol.

The Alkmaar concept has now been adopted throughout the entire ABN Amro office network."The film offers nothing but advantages.It is being used in new construction and renovation projects and is perfectly suitable for application on the inside of any type of glass window, avoiding any sort of inconvenience to the staff. The heat-resistant foil had also been applied to offices in Amersfoort and Amstelveen in the meantime, reducing the thermal load on the large glazed façades."

Zero-energy is easily achieved

Window films offer substantial savings on corporate energy bills, as confirmed by Koppes Engineering. "Recently 12,000 m² of Umisol window film were installed at the ABN Amro headquarters in Amsterdam, resulting in annual savings and substantially reduced CO₂ emissions for the bank," Robert Koppes stated with conviction.  

About Umisol Group NV  

Through the years, Umisol has become the point of reference for passive cooling in existing and new buildings. The company is a member of Group M.A.M. manufacturers in Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1212610/ABN_AMRO_BANK_Headquarters.jpg

For more information

Umisol: www.umisol.com
Group M.A.M.: www.groupmam.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abn-amro-bank-installs-umisol-solar-film-on-its-buildings-to-become-co2-neutral-301091459.html

SOURCE Umisol Group NV

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.98
0.24 %
Swisscom 495.80
0.02 %
UBS Group 11.20
0.00 %
Swiss Re 74.18
-0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 194.60
-0.36 %
Alcon 52.80
-1.31 %
Adecco Group 45.09
-1.42 %
CieFinRichemont 62.28
-1.61 %
Novartis 80.72
-1.78 %
Roche Hldg G 330.85
-1.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
07:58
SMI droht Ungemach
07:09
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / Adecco – Obere Kurslücke im Fokus
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsreche aus - Meyer Burger-Aktie minus 27 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Kursfeuerwerk
Tesla-Aktie mit Allzeithoch: Tesla plant zunächst mit bis zu 10'500 Beschäftigten für neue Fabrik

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notiert schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit rotem Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB