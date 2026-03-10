Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’098 0.8%  SPI 18’188 1.2%  Dow 47’741 0.5%  DAX 23’902 2.1%  Euro 0.9032 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’804 2.1%  Gold 5’175 0.6%  Bitcoin 54’844 3.0%  Dollar 0.7758 -0.2%  Öl 91.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
IBU-tec-Aktie beflügelt: Mega-Rally überrascht Anleger - 200 Prozent Plus in nur einem Jahr
Lufthansa-Aktie springt an: Trendwende nach Kursziel-Update und Hoffnungszeichen
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung für Symrise-Aktie von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Börse-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Suche...
eToro entdecken

ABM Industries Aktie 210950 / US0009571003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.03.2026 12:41:37

ABM Industries Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

ABM Industries
37.34 EUR 0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, facility management company ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) maintained its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.

After the quarter's close, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on May 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ABM is trading on the NYSE at $43.50, up $0.22 or 0.51 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com