10.03.2026 12:41:37
ABM Industries Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, facility management company ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) maintained its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.
After the quarter's close, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on May 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2026.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ABM is trading on the NYSE at $43.50, up $0.22 or 0.51 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
