SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’065 -11.7%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
22.06.2021 04:00:00

Ablo lets users explore the world through the eyes of locals

Travel the world virtually with the new Live Show streaming feature

GHENT, Belgium, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chat and video app Ablo has introduced its newest feature. Through a "Live Guide Show", people can go live and become a guide for their country. Since the whole world is longing to be able to travel again, this feature comes at the perfect time.

With the Ablo app, traveling to the other side of the globe is as simple as tapping your screen. The live translation feature on chat, video and live stream eliminates the language barrier and makes socializing on Ablo a unique experience. Ablo - Open Your World.

Having a casual conversation with someone in a country that is not your own, is something the world hasn't been able to do in a while. However, talking to locals is the best way to get to know a country. That's exactly what Ablo had in mind when creating their new live streaming feature. Through a "Live Guide Show", users can share their country and culture in real time. The streamer, or "Live Guide" as Ablo calls them, becomes a virtual guide to the viewers. During a Live Show, people can share their country's best hot spots, show their food, fashion and culture or just chat and connect with people from all over the world.

Explore the world by hanging out with locals

Users get to virtually travel the world on Ablo and discover what's out there, right from the source. Streaming on Ablo is not a one-way conversation. During a Live Guide Show, viewers can join the live stream and ask questions to the person streaming. This creates a super realistic atmosphere, as if the viewer is at the Live Guide's location at that moment. Ablo also takes away any language barrier, because - just like anywhere else in the app - Ablo translates the conversation live. 

"People are experiencing a strong urge to explore the world, to see what's out there, more than ever, and there is no better way to discover the world than by talking to local people. With our new Live Guide Show feature, we want people to express themselves, to share their cultures with each other and to share real stories.", Joost Roelandts - CEO 

Endless connections

The winner of Google Play's "Best App of 2019" has been downloaded by over 29 million people worldwide, who can travel to 233 countries without ever leaving their homes. It is safe to say there is always someone to talk to on Ablo. The app has been doing particularly well among people aged between 18 and 24, or Gen Z adults. 

It's clear that Ablo brings people together who wouldn't just run into each other on the street, helping to create an open world.

About Ablo

Ablo is a chat and video app that takes you around the world. The app connects you with people from all nationalities and lets you talk in your own language, the app translates your conversations live. Ablo opens your world.

To download the app, please visit https://ablo.live/.

 

With Ablo’s newest feature, “Live Guide Show”, users can share their country and culture in real time. The streamer, or “Live Guide” as the app calls them, becomes a virtual guide to the viewers. Ablo - Open Your World.

 

With its newest feature, “Live Guide Show”, Ablo connects you with people from every single corner of this planet. Discover how they live, what they eat and who they are. See the world through the eyes of locals. Ablo - Open Your World.

 

Ablo is a chat and video app that takes you around the world. The app connects you with people from all nationalities and lets you talk in your own language, the app translates your conversations live. It can be downloaded on the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery. The winner of Google Play’s “Best App of 2019” has been downloaded by over 29 million people worldwide, who can travel to 233 countries without ever leaving their homes.

 

SOURCE Ablo

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

21.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Zukunftstrends vereint: BRC auf Beyond Meat, Moderna und NIO
21.06.21 Marktüberblick: Henkel-Aktie unter Druck
21.06.21 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
21.06.21 Neue Töne von der US-Notenbank
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche
Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe - Aktie geht fester aus dem US-Handel
TUI-Aktie fällt deutlich: Finanzchef geht von längerer Reisesaison 2021 aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit