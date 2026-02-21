Abivax Aktie 130007843 / US00370M1036
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
21.02.2026 13:47:15
Abivax Reports Obefazimod's Anti-Fibrotic Potential And Rapid Symptom Relief In Crohn's Disease
(RTTNews) - Abivax SA (ABVX) presented novel preclinical and clinical findings for obefazimod at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO) 21st Annual Congress, further strengthening the evidence base for its development in inflammatory bowel disease. The data highlighted obefazimod's anti-fibrotic potential in Crohn's disease, its favorable safety profile, rapid onset of symptomatic relief, and its mechanism of action in restoring immune balance through upregulation of miR-124.
In preclinical studies, obefazimod demonstrated anti-fibrotic effects in both a human fibroblast model and an in vivo animal model. These findings suggest the therapy may help address a major unmet need in Crohn's disease by targeting fibrosis, a complication that can lead to strictures and surgery.
A pooled analysis of safety data from the ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 induction trials showed that obefazimod has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Rates of serious treatment-emergent adverse events and study discontinuations were comparable to placebo, underscoring its potential as a well-tolerated therapy option.
Clinical efficacy was observed early in treatment. Symptomatic response was noted as soon as week 1, the first time point evaluated, and symptomatic remission was achieved by week 2. This remission was nominally significant with a p-value below 0.05 in pooled analyses of the ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 trials, highlighting obefazimod's rapid onset of action.
Biomarker data from the same trials provided further evidence of obefazimod's mechanism of action. Treatment was associated with upregulation of miR-124, a key regulator of immune balance, and reduction of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-17A and IL-6 toward homeostatic levels. These findings support obefazimod's role in restoring immune equilibrium in patients with Crohn's disease.
ABVX closed trading on February 20 at $130.35, up $0.11 or 0.08%. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further to $131.10, marking a gain of $0.75 or 0.58%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu Abivax SA (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Abivax SA (spons. ADRs)
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht in Grün ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Wall Street schliesslich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Freitag mit schwacher Tendenz.