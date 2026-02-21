Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’860 0.4%  SPI 19’098 0.4%  Dow 49’626 0.5%  DAX 25’261 0.9%  Euro 0.9123 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’131 1.2%  Gold 5’099 2.1%  Bitcoin 52’770 1.7%  Dollar 0.7761 0.1%  Öl 71.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Barrick Mining144690732
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-ETFs unter Druck: Institutionelle Investoren ziehen Gelder ab
Standard Lithium-Aktie im Fokus: Transformation zum Lithiumlieferanten für die USA
VW-Aktie: Neuer Vorstand für Technische Entwicklung bei AUDI
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Abivax Aktie 130007843 / US00370M1036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.02.2026 13:47:15

Abivax Reports Obefazimod's Anti-Fibrotic Potential And Rapid Symptom Relief In Crohn's Disease

Abivax
110.00 EUR -0.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Abivax SA (ABVX) presented novel preclinical and clinical findings for obefazimod at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO) 21st Annual Congress, further strengthening the evidence base for its development in inflammatory bowel disease. The data highlighted obefazimod's anti-fibrotic potential in Crohn's disease, its favorable safety profile, rapid onset of symptomatic relief, and its mechanism of action in restoring immune balance through upregulation of miR-124.

In preclinical studies, obefazimod demonstrated anti-fibrotic effects in both a human fibroblast model and an in vivo animal model. These findings suggest the therapy may help address a major unmet need in Crohn's disease by targeting fibrosis, a complication that can lead to strictures and surgery.

A pooled analysis of safety data from the ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 induction trials showed that obefazimod has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Rates of serious treatment-emergent adverse events and study discontinuations were comparable to placebo, underscoring its potential as a well-tolerated therapy option.

Clinical efficacy was observed early in treatment. Symptomatic response was noted as soon as week 1, the first time point evaluated, and symptomatic remission was achieved by week 2. This remission was nominally significant with a p-value below 0.05 in pooled analyses of the ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 trials, highlighting obefazimod's rapid onset of action.

Biomarker data from the same trials provided further evidence of obefazimod's mechanism of action. Treatment was associated with upregulation of miR-124, a key regulator of immune balance, and reduction of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-17A and IL-6 toward homeostatic levels. These findings support obefazimod's role in restoring immune equilibrium in patients with Crohn's disease.

ABVX closed trading on February 20 at $130.35, up $0.11 or 0.08%. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further to $131.10, marking a gain of $0.75 or 0.58%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Abivax SA (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Abivax SA (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Inside Trading & Investment

20.02.26 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug
20.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter seitwärts
19.02.26 Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
19.02.26 Julius Bär: 17.09% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, VAT Group AG
19.02.26 Auf der Suche nach sicheren Häfen
19.02.26 SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’393.27 19.17 B5HSYU
Short 14’671.33 13.80 SC7BZU
Short 15’264.19 8.65 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’859.76 20.02.2026 17:31:56
Long 13’240.61 20.00 SLAB6U
Long 12’935.58 13.94 STVB8U
Long 12’373.32 8.85 S8IBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie freundlich: Millionenschweren Auftrag erhalten
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Sika-Aktie klettert: Dividende wird trotz Gewinnrückgang erhöht
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
NVIDIA-Aktie stärker: Möglicher Deal mit OpenAI - Steht das grösste Investment der Firmengeschichte bevor?
Patentklage zwischen BioNTech und Moderna - Wie reagieren die Aktien?
RENK Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Freitagvormittag vermehrt von RENK
Newmont-Aktie in Rot: Gemischte Zahlen übertreffen Erwartungen nur teilweise
Trotz Umsatzrekord: Klarna-Aktie sackt nach Milliarden-Meilenstein ab
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Freitagmittag gefragt

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 08/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:34 ROUNDUP: CDU will Social-Media-Altersgrenze ab 14 Jahren
14:13 Kundin: Sparkasse verlangt nach Einbruch Zinsen für Kredit
14:13 CDU fordert Rücknahme der Cannabis-Legalisierung
14:12 CDU will Social-Media-Altersgrenze ab 14 Jahren
14:12 CDU-Parteitag gegen Limosteuer
13:34 ROUNDUP: Neue Proteste an iranischer Elite-Universität
13:27 Hongkong will abgebrannte Wohnungen zurückkaufen
13:22 Sandsturm erfasst Peking und Nordchina
13:22 CDU-Parteitag: Keine Mehrheit für Sozial-Reformpläne der JU
13:22 US-Urteil zu Zöllen: Welle an Rückforderungen erwartet