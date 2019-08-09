Aberdeen Standard Investments Gold Exchange Traded Fund (SGOL) Passes $1 Billion Landmark

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSE Arca: SGOL) has become the US's third largest ETF in terms of assets under management to track physical gold having just passed the $1 billion milestone.

Investor interest in SGOL has been spurred by its increased competitiveness. It is the cheapest gold ETF on the US market following a reduction in the sponsor fee from 0.39% to 0.17% in December 2018. The product also trades commission free on the TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab fund platforms.

Another factor is the renewed interest amongst clients for exposure to gold. Aberdeen Standard Investments Head of Exchange Traded Funds, Steven Dunn comments:"The recent market volatility generated by fears around global trade and geopolitical tensions has certainly increased clients' appetite for gold, with the precious metal at six year highs as recently as last week. This really vindicates the view that the only good time for investors to have gold in their portfolio is all of the time."

"SGOL is well positioned to benefit from the current demand for gold because it is the cheapest way for US investors to track the price of bullion and the fund is easily accessible commission free through two of the largest retail platforms."

SGOL aims to track the performance of the price of gold bullion, less expenses as a way to offer investors a cost-effective and convenient way to access the precious metal. It was launched in 2009 and was designed to lower the barriers to investing in gold.

Aberdeen Standard Investments offers a range of commodity-based ETFs totalling approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of August 8, 2019. It offers a range of funds that track physical prices or share prices of a range of individual or baskets of commodities and precious metals.

The firm's approach to ETFs is built on an appreciation that investors' needs are changing and it is vital to be able to offer a broad range of capabilities and strategies that can be used to construct solutions tailored to the needs of individual clients.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has relationships with around 500 financial sponsors across approximately 1000 funds globally.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

With over 1,000 investment professionals we manage $669.6 billion of assets worldwide as of 30 June 2019 . We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures we are close to our clients and the markets in which they invest.

of assets worldwide as of . We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures we are close to our clients and the markets in which they invest. We are high-conviction, long-term investors who believe teamwork and collaboration are the key to delivering repeatable, strong investment performance. We are resolute in our commitment to active asset management.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland . It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on August 14, 2017 .

Effective June 20, 2019, Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has been renamed Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF.

