Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces A Public Call With Portfolio Manager On Tuesday, September 29th At 12:00 P.M. ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACP), a closed-end management investment company, announces a public fund update call to take place on Tuesday, September 29th from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund is pleased to feature on the call the Fund portfolio manager:

  • Matt Kence, Investment Director, US and Global High Yield   

On the call, the portfolio manager will provide an update of the high yield bond market, investment team, coupled with Fund characteristics and market outlook.

In order to attend the call, please click the following link to register: https://events.aberdeenstandard.com/gZq74Z

By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with meeting information and joining instructions upon completing the registration.  Participants may type in questions once registered for the call.

Important Information
In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenacp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-announces-a-public-call-with-portfolio-manager-on-tuesday-september-29th-at-1200-pm-et-301139051.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

