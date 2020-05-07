07.05.2020 00:23:00

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund(NYSE: AGD) (the "Fund"), held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

As of the record date, February 27, 2020, there were 12,549,581 outstanding shares of the Fund.

89.2% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum. 

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

9,934,481

1,263,119

Martin Gilbert

9,938,447

1,259,122

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone and  John Sievwright.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenagd.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301054416.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

