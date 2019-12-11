+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 01:30:00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution And Increased Quarterly Distribution Rate For 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: AEF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.045 per share on January 10, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019 (ex-dividend date December 30, 2019). With this distribution, the annualized distribution rate of the Fund for the 2019 calendar year will be 2.0%, as previously announced in December 2018.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

In January 2020, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2019 calendar year.

Consistent with the Fund's distribution policy to pay distributions quarterly, comprised of net investment income generated by dividends paid from the Fund's underlying securities, today the Board determined the Fund will increase the annualized distribution rate for the 2020 calendar year to 2.5%, payable quarterly, commencing with the March 2020 distribution.  The determination is based on the Fund's estimated dividend income over the period, net of taxes and expenses. This increased rate will be maintained for at least the next 12 months ending December 31, 2020 . This policy will be subject to ongoing review by the Board.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "AEF". 

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com 

aberdeenaef.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-emerging-markets-equity-income-fund-inc-announces-quarterly-distribution-and-increased-quarterly-distribution-rate-for-2020-300972814.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.

