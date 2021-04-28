SMI 11’103 0.1%  SPI 14’288 -0.1%  Dow 33’820 -0.5%  DAX 15’292 0.3%  Euro 1.1027 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’015 0.1%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 49’491 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9095 -0.5%  Öl 67.1 0.7% 
28.04.2021 22:47:00

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Release Of Monthly Factsheet

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited(TSX: FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of March 31, 2021.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Factsheet

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the marketing name in Canada for Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg SA, Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC.  Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfap.com

SOURCE Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:28 Vontobel: Wasser als Renditequelle? Investments werden gefragt - und honoriert
10:14 DAX: in der Range
09:55 SMI erneut schwächer
05:56 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Am Allzeithoch gescheitert / Sonova – Gewinnmitnahmen voraus?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
Chinas milliardenschwere Gold-Importe: Was das für Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis haben könnte
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin-Hype fängt gerade erst an
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
Tesla-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn im ersten Quartal
CS-Aktie dennoch fester: Credit Suisse droht erneut Ungemach aus Steuerstreit in den USA - EU verhängt Strafe
Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit