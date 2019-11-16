+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 21:00:00

ABC's 20/20 Features the Restored Smile of Facial Gunshot Victim Mary Jo Buttafuoco

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A two-hour special episode of ABC's 20/20 – aired on November 9, 2019 – looks back on the infamous shooting of Mary Jo Buttafuoco in May of 1992. Buttafuoco, a patient of Dr. Babak Azizzadeh of the Facial Paralysis Institute, was shot in the face outside her home by 17-year old Amy Fisher, who claimed to be having an extramarital affair with Mary Jo's husband, Joseph Buttafuoco. After initially fighting for her life, Buttafuoco was left disfigured, deaf in one ear, and paralyzed on one side of her face. After seeing her story publicized on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005, Dr. Azizzadeh offered his expertise. Through a series of successful surgeries, Dr. Azizzadeh's talents ultimately restored Buttafuoco's smile.

"When I first learned of Mary Jo's tragic events, I believed I could help her find her smile again – and so I did," says Dr. Azizzadeh. Dr. Azizzadeh performed a state-of-the-art facial reanimation procedure involving static facial suspension, an asymmetric facelift, and eye lift procedures. These innovative treatments restored Buttafuoco's smile and returned balance to her face. Dr. Azizzadeh also widened her damaged ear canal, which improved her hearing and will help prevent future infections.

Months later, Dr. Azizzadeh was invited to appear with Buttafuoco on The Oprah Winfrey Show for a follow-up segment on his patient. When Oprah asked how she felt about her new appearance, Buttafuoco responded, "I love the results!"

For more on Dr. Azizzadeh and the Facial Paralysis Institute, please visit the Facial Paralysis Institute website.

About Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and the Facial Paralysis Institute:

Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, founder and Director of the Facial Paralysis Institute, is one of the leading international experts in facial plastic surgery. His expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery has made him one of the most sought-after physicians. Dr. Azizzadeh's client list not only includes celebrities, executives, physicians and dignitaries from around the world, but also amazing people from all walks of life. He has been featured in The Oprah Winfrey Show, People Magazine, New York Times, Discovery Health, Los Angeles Times, Beverly Hills Courier and numerous other media outlets for his expertise in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Azizzadeh is one of a select group of surgeons who are double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. His plastic surgery colleagues have consistently chosen him as one of the Top Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA.

Media Contact: Chloe Belteau, CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, 310-657-2203, chloe@facialplasticsbh.com

 

SOURCE Facial Paralysis Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch
Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD
Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Cicor-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Neukunden aus der Medizintechnik gewonnen
Logitech-Aktien dank ermutigender Rückschlüsse von NVIDIA mit Kursfeuerwerk
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB