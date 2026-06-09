ABC, Meta Launch $115 Mln Program To Train Data Center Construction Workers

(RTTNews) - U.S. construction trade group Associated Builders and Contractors or ABC announced that it has partnered with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to launch a $115 million workforce training program aimed at addressing a shortage of data center construction technicians in the United States.

The program, America's Workforce Academy, will begin in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas and offer a five-week training course followed by job offers from contractors working on Meta projects.

Qualified applicants will receive scholarships, travel, housing and living stipends. The training includes career readiness, safety and hands-on core and craft instruction.

The partnership aims to create a pipeline of construction technicians amid rising demand for data centers to support artificial intelligence or AI.

Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, is expanding its data center footprint to support AI computing.

"The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities", said Dina Powell McCormick, Meta president and vice-chairman.

ABC, which represents contractors and subcontractors in the construction industry, said the program would use its network of more than 800 apprenticeship and craft training programs across 20 occupations.

According to Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO, the new program is an innovative talent solution that is a critical part of addressing the construction industry's ongoing workforce shortage.

Bellaman added that training centers would be launched at ABC chapters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Houston, targeting high school graduates, veterans and new entrants to the industry.

In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Meta were up 0.30 percent, changing hands at $587.13, after closing Monday's regular session 1.28 percent lower.