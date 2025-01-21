ABC arbitrage - Trading update: New elements on the activities of the 2024 financial year

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’025 0.3%  SPI 16’038 0.3%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 20’990 0.4%  Euro 0.9428 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’164 0.3%  Gold 2’728 0.7%  Bitcoin 92’437 0.2%  Dollar 0.9082 0.1%  Öl 80.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Avolta-Aktie: Avolta expandiert nach Tunesien
Ausblick: Procter & Gamble verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Trump möchte Frist für Tiktok per Erlass verlängern
Ausblick: Johnson & Johnson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang lobt Elon Musk und Teslas Fortschritte in der KI
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ABC Arbitrage Aktie [Valor: 556258 / ISIN: FR0004040608]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.01.2025 07:30:00

ABC arbitrage - Trading update: New elements on the activities of the 2024 financial year

ABC Arbitrage
4.84 EUR 0.73%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


ABC arbitrage - Trading update
New elements on the activities of the 2024 financial year



The purpose of this press release is to factually inform shareholders of any significant new developments regarding the 2024 fiscal year. As a reminder, to date, the statutory auditors have not yet completed all their work on the 2024 fiscal year. The process of closing the accounts and preparing the financial information is still ongoing. The estimates provided in this press release do not replace the audited consolidated financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, which will be published on March 25, 2025.

Activity for the financial year 2024

As of December 31, 2024, the Group’s Pace of Activity reached a significantly higher level than in 2023, with an estimated year-over-year (YoY) increase of around 30%. In the publications for the first half of 2024, it had been reported as being in line with the 2023 fiscal year, in similarly functioning market environments for both periods
(see 2024 ABCA CP - HY 2024 Results).

Pace of Activity is regularly used in the Group’s communications. It is an indicator similar to the financial aggregate Net Trading Income, which reflects a form of gross result (before expenses, taxes, and other specific or exceptional impacts). An estimate of the Group’s 2024 expenses can be found in the "HY2024” half-year presentation available on the
ABC arbitrage website (see Publications/Presentation HY 2024 results). As a reminder, personnel expenses are partly correlated with the Pace of Activity generated by the Group.

Group assets under management

To date, the assets under management amount to €265 million compared to €313 million as of September 1, 2024. This decrease is mainly due to the end of a management mandate for a North American client (€42 million). This outflow occurred at the end of the financial year and will therefore have a marginal impact on the results for the 2024 financial year (less than €0.1 million).

Exceptional item for the 2024 financial year (not included in the Pace of Activity)

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR), ABC arbitrage informs its shareholders and the market of an exceptional event having a positive impact on its 2024 accounts. A tax provision of €5.7 million, set up in June 2021, was extinguished on 12/31/2024. This extinction results in an exceptional accounting recovery, which directly improves the net result for the 2024 financial year.


Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP


Attachment


Nachrichten zu ABC Arbitrage SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABC Arbitrage SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

20.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Geschichtsträchtiger Montag
20.01.25 Marktüberblick: Asiatische Aktienmärkte im Rallymodus
20.01.25 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
17.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
17.01.25 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’540.15 19.42 BSSMGU
Short 12’788.32 13.84 UIBISU
Short 13’254.46 8.99 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’025.27 20.01.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’540.00 19.94
Long 11’271.06 13.68 S5TMZU
Long 10’776.27 8.79 SSOMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-, NVIDIA-Aktien & Co.: Droht 2025 die Wende bei den Highflyer-Aktien?
Formycon erhält EU-Zulassung für Biosimilar zu Bayer-Augenmittel - Aktien stärker
Darum zeigt sich der US-Dollar gegenüber Euro und Franken deutlich leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BASF Aktie News: BASF zieht am Nachmittag an
Bitcoin erreicht vor Trumps Amtseinführung neues Rekordhoch
BELIMO-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: BELIMO vermeldet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Commerzbank und UniCredit-Aktien dennoch höher: Offenbar möglicher Job-Kahlschlag bei Commerzbank geplant
UBS Aktie News: UBS legt am Montagmittag zu
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Montagmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten