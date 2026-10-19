AbbVie Aktie 20145667 / US00287Y1091
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
19.10.2026 10:58:42
AbbVie's Dual-Targeting Therapy Shows Higher Remission Rates In Mid-Stage Crohn's Disease Study
(RTTNews) - AbbVie has reported positive Phase 2a results for its investigational therapy ABBV-466, with the treatment achieving higher rates of endoscopic remission than either of its component therapies alone in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease. The findings will be presented today, at the 2026 Annual United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) Congress.
The data come from the ongoing Phase 2a TARGET-CD study, which is evaluating ABBV-466, a dual-targeting therapy designed to block two inflammatory pathways involved in Crohn's disease. The study enrolled 300 patients, including many who have previously failed one or more advanced therapies.
At the study's primary endpoint at Week 12, 30.2% of patients treated with ABBV-466 achieved endoscopic remission, compared with 21.3% of patients receiving trosunilimab. By Week 24, remission rates increased to 40.5% in the ABBV-466 group, compared with 22.4% and 20.0% in the risankizumab and trosunilimab groups, respectively.
Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disorder that can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue and damage to the digestive tract. Endoscopic remission, which is assessed through colonoscopy, is considered an important treatment goal because it indicates reduced inflammation inside the bowel.
According to the company, ABBV-466 combines Risankizumab, an IL-23 inhibitor marketed as Skyrizi with trosunilimab, an investigational alpha4-beta7 inhibitor. The approach is intended to address multiple drivers of inflammation that may remain active despite treatment with a single therapy.
In addition to the clinical findings, gene expression analyses showed signs of intestinal tissue repair and restoration of the gut barrier by Week 12 in patients receiving ABBV-466. The company also reported evidence of tissue remodeling and metabolic changes at Week 24 that were generally not observed with either monotherapy.
The TARGET-CD trial included patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity and previous treatment experience. Approximately three-quarters or more participants had failed advanced therapy, while one-quarter had failed three or more advanced treatments.
Regarding safety, serious adverse events were reported in 10.4% of participants treated with ABBV-466, compared with 9.6% for risankizumab and 9.0% for trosunilimab. The most commonly reported adverse events reported adverse events included Crohn's disease-related events and joint pain were more commonly reported in the risankizumab group.
ABBV-466 remains an investigational therapy and has not been approved by regulatory authorities. The ongoing TARGET-CD study is designed to further evaluate its potential role in treating moderate to severe Crohn's disease.
ABBV has traded between $109.75 and $291.40 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (October 16, 2026) at $285.42, up 0.71%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $284.99, down 0.17%.
Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung
Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
|
16.10.26
|AbbVie Aktie News: AbbVie reagiert am Abend positiv (finanzen.ch)
|
16.10.26
|AbbVie Aktie News: AbbVie zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
12.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AbbVie-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
05.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AbbVie-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
28.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu AbbVie Inc
ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.
Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger üben sich in Zurückhaltung: SMI gibt nach -- DAX mit Verlusten zum Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach unten. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt markiert einen schwächeren Start in die neue Handelswoche. In Fernost fanden die Märkte zum Wochenstart keine einheitliche Richtung.