03.03.2020 01:57:00

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL


DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013


DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

 

1.  KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

AbbVie Inc.   

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

28 February 2020

 

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A


(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A


Total

N/A









 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell



Total










 

3.  DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Share buyback

2,452,782

$83.654

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





 

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.

Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)

Exercise 
price

Type, e.g. American, 
European etc.

Expiry 
date

Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)








 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)




 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




 

4.  OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

YES/NO

Date of disclosure

2 March 2020

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

Telephone number

847-938-6166

Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert

AbbVie Inc.

Specify category and nature of acting in concert status

AbbVie Inc.

 

1.  KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Richard Gonzalez

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

21 February 2020

 

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities

523,561 Common Shares (0.0004%)


(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

1,161,286 options (0.0008%)


Total

1,684,847 (0.0011%)









 

(b)Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell



Total










 

3.  DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Issue of common shares pursuant to AbbVie equity award plans

200,262 common shares

$0

Gift of common shares

3,675 common shares

$0

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





 

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.

Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)

Exercise 
price

Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.

Expiry 
date

Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)








 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit 
(Note 5)




 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




 

4.  OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

YES/NO√ 

Date of disclosure

2 March 2020

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

Telephone number

847-938-6166

Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert

AbbVie Inc.

Specify category and nature of acting in concert status

Director of AbbVie Inc.

 

1.  KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Richard Gonzalez

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

28 February 2020

 

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities

434,843 Common Shares (0.0004%)


(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

1,161,286 options (0.0008%)


Total

1,596,128 (0.0011%)









 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short


Number


(%)

Number


(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell



Total










 

3.  DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)


Withholding of common shares to satisfy tax obligations

88,719 common shares

$0


(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





 

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.

Number of securities 
to which the 
option relates (Note 7)

Exercise 
price

Type, e.g. American, 
European etc.

Expiry 
date

Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)








 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price
per unit (Note 5)




 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




 

4.  OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

YES/NO

Date of disclosure

2 March 2020

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

Telephone number

847-938-6166

Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert

AbbVie Inc.

Specify category and nature of acting in concert status

Director of AbbVie Inc.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-inc---form-8-1---statement-of-stock-purchase-by-director-301014871.html

SOURCE AbbVie

